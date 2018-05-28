Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

How to cook the delicious atama soup

How to cook the delicious atama soup

Atama soup is a vegetable and palmnut soup that originates from the Ibibio people of Akwa Ibom state. The soup is made from palm kernel extract.

  Published:
How to cook the delicious atama soup play

How to cook the delicious atama soup

(New telegraph)
Time

50 minutes

Recipe category

Food

Recipe cuisine

Local

Cooking method

cooking

Recipe ingredients

Beef

Fresh or smoked fish

Cow skin (kpomo)

Stockfish head

Periwinkle in shell

1 small bunch of Atama leaves

3 tablespoons of ground crayfish

Palm fruit



Uyayak (local spice)

1Knorr cube

salt and papper

 

Recipe instruction

  1. Boil the palm fruits for about 30 minutes and pound to extract the palm fruit concentrate from it.

  2. Wash, cut up and season your meat with salt, knorr cube and small pepper, then steam for about five minutes on low heat.

  3. Add about two cups of water and the stockfish head and continue boiling for about 20 minutes till the meat is almost cooked, and remove from heat.

  4. Cut the Atama leaves and pound them for about 10 minutes till the leaves are finely pounded. Then place the oily extract on the burner and allow to boil for about five minutes to remove all moisture.

  5. Add cooked meat and washed smoked fish, meat stock, washed periwinkle, crayfish, pepper and Knorr and Uyayak.

  6. Stir and allow to boil for about 10 minutes and add the atama leaves and boil to cook for another10 minutes.

  7. Stir and add salt to taste.

  8. Allow the soup to cook for another until slightly thick. Remove from heat.

Recipe yield

Atama soup is very delicious and can be enjoyed by everyoune.

About



ALSO READ: How to cook the delicious banga soup

 

 

 

More

Food Recipe Ever thought of making your own akara? Here's how
