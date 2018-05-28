How to cook the delicious atama soup

news

Time

50 minutes

Recipe category

Food

Recipe cuisine

Local

Cooking method

cooking

Recipe ingredients

Beef Fresh or smoked fish Cow skin (kpomo) Stockfish head Periwinkle in shell 1 small bunch of Atama leaves

3 tablespoons of ground crayfish Palm fruit 3 tablespoons of ground crayfish Uyayak (local spice) 1Knorr cube salt and papper

Recipe instruction

Boil the palm fruits for about 30 minutes and pound to extract the palm fruit concentrate from it. Wash, cut up and season your meat with salt, knorr cube and small pepper, then steam for about five minutes on low heat. Add about two cups of water and the stockfish head and continue boiling for about 20 minutes till the meat is almost cooked, and remove from heat. Cut the Atama leaves and pound them for about 10 minutes till the leaves are finely pounded. Then place the oily extract on the burner and allow to boil for about five minutes to remove all moisture. Add cooked meat and washed smoked fish, meat stock, washed periwinkle, crayfish, pepper and Knorr and Uyayak. Stir and allow to boil for about 10 minutes and add the atama leaves and boil to cook for another10 minutes. Stir and add salt to taste. Allow the soup to cook for another until slightly thick. Remove from heat.

Recipe yield

Atama soup is very delicious and can be enjoyed by everyoune.

About

Atama soup is a vegetable and palmnut soup that originates from the Ibibio people of Akwa Ibom state. The soup is made from palm kernel extract. It is usually thick and cooked with meat.