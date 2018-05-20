How to cook stew with pumpkin leaves

Pumpkin stew is not only delicious when taken with rice or boiled yam, it is very nutritious as a result of the vegetable content in it.
One serving of pumpkin leaves stew (without meat) contains 134 calories, 15% fat, 67% carbs, 18% protien.
4 medium fresh tomatoes
50 grams tomato paste
65ml vegetable oil
500 grams lean beef
2 onions
1 tatase pepper
3 knorr stock cubes
1 tbsp. thyme
1 tbsp. curry
1 big bunch of pumpkin leaves
Wash and cut the meat into bite sized cubes. Place in a pot and add water, thyme, curry and two knorr stock cubes.
Cook the meat until done and then fry/grill the chunks. Set aside and reserve the beef stock.
Grind the fresh tomatoes, pepper and almost all of the onions.
Open the can of tomato paste, scoop contents into a bowl and dilute with a little water. Set aside.
Pour the ground tomato mix into a pot and leave to boil until the consistency is thick and the excess water has dried up.
Heat up the vegetable oil and add some onions. Add the tomato mix and the diluted tomato puree and fry for about 25 minutes. Stir continuously to prevent from burning at the bottom.
Add one Iron Fortified Knorr Stock Cubes and cook for 10 minutes.
Chop the pumpkin leaves, toss them into the stew, give it a quick stir and let it cook for two minutes.
Pumpkin stew is delicious and tasty; it can be enjoyed by everyone.
