Ingredients for preparing okra plantain porridge

Unripe plantains

Chopped Okra

Smoked fish

Palm oil

Red onion

Ugu

Stock cube

Habanero peppers

Salt

Preparation

1. Dice your plantain, add smoked fish, stock cube and onions, water and palm oil. Cook on high heat.

2. After 15 minutes add the okra and habanero pepper and cook for 1 minute.

3. Add the ugu and take the porridge off the stove.

Your porridge is ready!