How to cook ogbono soup

Ogbono soup is not only delicious, it is by far one of the fastest dish to prepare.

  • Published:
(Eating Nigeria)
Time

30 minutes

Recipe category

Food

Recipe cuisine

Local

Cooking method

cooking

Nutrition

1 serving of ogbono soup contains 270 Calories, 3.0g Fat, 8.0g Total Carbohydrate, 15.0g Protein

Recipe ingredients

Meat of choice (beef, chicken, turkey or assorted meat

1 cups of ogbono seeds

Stock fish head (medium size)

2 medium size dry fish

1 cup of crayfish (ground)

Fluted pumpkin (a bunch)

1 teaspoon of ogiri or ground dawadawa or okpei

10 to 15cl of palm oil

Knorr, salt and pepper to taste.

 

Recipe instruction

  1. Set a medium sized pot on medium heat, and add in the palm oil.

  2. When the oil is hot, add in the dried ogbono. use  a cooking spoon to stir the mixture continuously until you have a smooth paste

  3. Incorporate the water into the paste bits at a time  and continuously stir, the mixture will get thicker as you stir.

  4. Continue until you have incorporated about one litre of water.

  5. Add in the precooked meat, stock fish, dry fish, Knorr cubes, pepper, crayfish and salt.

  6. Allow to simmer for 10 minutes before adding your fluted pumpkin.

  7. After adding your pumpkin, leave it to simmer for another 3 minutes.

Recipe yield

Ogbono soup is delicious and everybody can enjoy it.

About

Ogbono (Ibo) or Apon (Yoruba), is the seed of the African wild mango (Oro). The seed is dried and then milled with some crayfish in order to make Ogbono soup powder.

ALSO READ: 5 dishes every Nigerian guy should know how to cook

 

 

Duke Oreva

Duke Oreva I am an adherent of Freedom, a faithful of Beauty and a believer of Oneness. Off these three, nothing else is fixed about me.

