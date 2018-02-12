How to cook ogbono soup

news

Time

30 minutes

Recipe category

Food

Recipe cuisine

Local

Cooking method

cooking

Nutrition

1 serving of ogbono soup contains 270 Calories, 3.0g Fat, 8.0g Total Carbohydrate, 15.0g Protein

Recipe ingredients

Meat of choice (beef, chicken, turkey or assorted meat 1 cups of ogbono seeds Stock fish head (medium size) 2 medium size dry fish 1 cup of crayfish (ground) Fluted pumpkin (a bunch)

1 teaspoon of ogiri or ground dawadawa or okpei 10 to 15cl of palm oil Knorr, salt and pepper to taste.

Recipe instruction

Set a medium sized pot on medium heat, and add in the palm oil. When the oil is hot, add in the dried ogbono. use a cooking spoon to stir the mixture continuously until you have a smooth paste Incorporate the water into the paste bits at a time and continuously stir, the mixture will get thicker as you stir. Continue until you have incorporated about one litre of water. Add in the precooked meat, stock fish, dry fish, Knorr cubes, pepper, crayfish and salt. Allow to simmer for 10 minutes before adding your fluted pumpkin. After adding your pumpkin, leave it to simmer for another 3 minutes.

Recipe yield

Ogbono soup is delicious and everybody can enjoy it.

About

Ogbono (Ibo) or Apon (Yoruba), is the seed of the African wild mango (Oro). The seed is dried and then milled with some crayfish in order to make Ogbono soup powder.

Ogbono soup is not only delicious, it is by far one of the fastest dish to prepare. The soup is best serve with fufu, pounded yam, eba, or sermo.