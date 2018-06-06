Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

How to cook Ofe Onugbu [Bitterleaf Soup]

DIY How to cook Ofe Onugbu [Bitterleaf Soup]

A well prepared bitterleaf soup should not be bitter!

  • Published:
How to cook Ofe Onugbu [Bitterleaf Soup] play

How to cook Ofe Onugbu [Bitterleaf Soup]

(Naij)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ofe Onugbu a.k.a Bitterleaf soup is native to the Igbos of Eastern Nigeria.

A well prepared bitterleaf soup should not be bitter! This is achieved by washing and squeezing the bitter leaves till all traces of bitterness have been washed off.

Bitter leaf soup play A well prepared bitterleaf soup should not be bitter! (doctorsays)

ALSO READ: 5 Nigerian dishes for you to eat

Ingredients

Washed bitterleaf

Cocoyam corms

Red Palm Oil

Assorted beef/fish

Pepper, salt and ground crayfish

Stock cubes

Ogiri Igbo (traditional seasoning)

ALSO READ: Seafood restaurants in Lagos and where to find them

Preparation

Before cooking, wash and cook the cocoyam till soft. Use a mortar and pestle to pound the corms to a smooth paste.

1. Boil your shaki and stock fish first.

2. Wash the beef and add to the pot of shaki etc. and continue cooking. Add seasoning.

3. Add pepper, ground crayfish, bitter leaves and cook for 10 minutes. Then add the cocoyam paste and palm oil.

4. Cover the pot and leave to cook on high heat till all the cocoyam lumps have dissolved.

5. Add some salt and the soup is ready.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is a lifestyle reporter at Pulse A fun loving creative writer, lover of life, food, travelling, cuddles and Ice-cream. Follow me on Instagram:@thatgaltolani Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Food Recipe How make your own abacha (African salad)bullet
2 Zuma Rock Myths surrounding this great mountainbullet
3 Top 5 most dangerous places on earthbullet

Related Articles

Guide Seafood restaurants in Lagos and where to find them
Guides & Tips Where to find the best street food in Lagos
DIY How to make chicken curry soup
Foodie How to make moi moi with plantain
Achicha Ede How to make this fantastic Igbo dish
DIY How to make Abacha [African Salad]
Democracy Day 2018 5 Nigerian dishes for you to eat on this holiday
Eating Healthy Why Nigerians include boiled eggs in almost every meal
DIY How to make Nigerian fish stew
Nigerian Food How to make eko

Travel, Arts & Culture

Sites in Nigeria you shouldn't visit
Sites in Nigeria you shouldn't visit
What you probably didn't know about the Gwandara tribe
Gwandara Tribe A brief walk into the lives of this ethnic group
The importance of masks in Yoruba tradition
Heritage The importance of masks in Yoruba tradition
5 of the world's scariest travel destination
Tips 5 of the world's scariest travel destination