How to cook Ofe Onugbu [Bitterleaf Soup]

Ofe Onugbu a.k.a Bitterleaf soup is native to the Igbos of Eastern Nigeria.

A well prepared bitterleaf soup should not be bitter! This is achieved by washing and squeezing the bitter leaves till all traces of bitterness have been washed off.

Ingredients

Washed bitterleaf

Cocoyam corms

Red Palm Oil

Assorted beef/fish

Pepper, salt and ground crayfish

Stock cubes

Ogiri Igbo (traditional seasoning)

Preparation

Before cooking, wash and cook the cocoyam till soft. Use a mortar and pestle to pound the corms to a smooth paste.

1. Boil your shaki and stock fish first.

2. Wash the beef and add to the pot of shaki etc. and continue cooking. Add seasoning.

3. Add pepper, ground crayfish, bitter leaves and cook for 10 minutes. Then add the cocoyam paste and palm oil.

4. Cover the pot and leave to cook on high heat till all the cocoyam lumps have dissolved.

5. Add some salt and the soup is ready.