Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

How to cook Nigerian fish sauce

#FoodieFriday This simple Mama Onga recipe can be achieved for N1000 or less

The video below shows a simple fish sauce recipe that can be achieved with N1000 or less.

  • Published:
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

It’s that time of the month again when you have to rationalize your spending? Well, no need to over calculate this weekend because #MamaOnga’s got your back.

The video below shows a simple fish sauce recipe that can be achieved with N1000 or less. Comes in handy for this time of the month.

Served with Bread, Potatoes or Yam. It’s a complete balanced meal that is both nutritious and delicious.

  Ingredients:

  • Titus Fish

  • Pepper mix (Tomatoes, Scotch bonnet, onions and red bell pepper)

  • Onions

  • Salt

  • Vegetable

  • Onga GOG

  • Onga Cube

Instructions:

  1. Clean out the Fish, heat up 2 cups of water and throw in your clean fish. Season fish with salt and Onga Ginger, Onion & Garlic. Cook fish for 10 minutes.

  2. Take out the cooked fish, let it rest for 5 minutes and shred into tiny pieces. Take out bones and fins while shredding.

  3. In a medium skillet, add 1 cooking spoon of vegetable oil. Toss in your chopped onions and fry until its golden brown.

  4. Add 2 tablespoons of tomato paste to the onions, fry for 1 minute then add the parboiled pepper mix. Fry the pepper for few minutes.

  5. Throw in your shredded Titus fish while turning consistently together with the fried pepper.

  6. Season with Onga cube and salt and allow to simmer for 2 minutes.

  7. All done. Serve with boiled yam or boiled potatoes. 

To learn more about Onga GOG, visit the Onga Website or follow Onga Nigeria on FacebookTwitter and Instagram

This is a featured post.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse Mix

Pulse Mix Get exciting content from all over the world as Pulse keeps informing, educating and entertaining you with daily updates.

Top 3

1 Food Recipe Ever thought of cooking coconut rice? Here's howbullet
2 Canada Visa Ever thought of applying for one? Here's howbullet
3 Religious Tourism The most beautiful churches in Nigeriabullet

Related Articles

Jessica Nabongo Traveller wants to be the first black woman to travel the world
Dark Continent Wonderful places in Africa you should see before you die
Canada Visa Ever thought of applying for one? Here's how
Religious Tourism The most beautiful churches in Nigeria
Epie-Atisaa Tribe A brief walk into the lives of one of Nigeria's unique people
Food Recipe How to cook vegetable okra soup

Travel, Arts & Culture

5 ways to travel cheap like a boss
Living The Life 5 ways to travel cheap like a boss
How to cook okra soup
Food Recipe How to cook vegetable okra soup
Jessica Nabongo is the first black woman to travel the world
Jessica Nabongo Traveller wants to be the first black woman to travel the world
youth council
Epie-Atisaa Tribe A brief walk into the lives of one of Nigeria's unique people