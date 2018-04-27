How to cook Nigerian fish sauce

news

It’s that time of the month again when you have to rationalize your spending? Well, no need to over calculate this weekend because #MamaOnga’s got your back.

The video below shows a simple fish sauce recipe that can be achieved with N1000 or less. Comes in handy for this time of the month.

Served with Bread, Potatoes or Yam. It’s a complete balanced meal that is both nutritious and delicious.

Ingredients:

Titus Fish

Pepper mix (Tomatoes, Scotch bonnet, onions and red bell pepper)

Onions

Salt

Vegetable

Onga GOG

Onga Cube

Instructions:

Clean out the Fish, heat up 2 cups of water and throw in your clean fish. Season fish with salt and Onga Ginger, Onion & Garlic. Cook fish for 10 minutes. Take out the cooked fish, let it rest for 5 minutes and shred into tiny pieces. Take out bones and fins while shredding. In a medium skillet, add 1 cooking spoon of vegetable oil. Toss in your chopped onions and fry until its golden brown. Add 2 tablespoons of tomato paste to the onions, fry for 1 minute then add the parboiled pepper mix. Fry the pepper for few minutes. Throw in your shredded Titus fish while turning consistently together with the fried pepper. Season with Onga cube and salt and allow to simmer for 2 minutes. All done. Serve with boiled yam or boiled potatoes.

To learn more about Onga GOG, visit the Onga Website or follow Onga Nigeria on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

This is a featured post.