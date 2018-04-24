How to cook coconut rice

Coconut rice is a dish prepared by soaking white rice in coconut milk or cooking it with coconut flakes.
50 minutes
Food
Foreign
cooking
One serving of coconut rice contains 453 Calories and 21g of total fat.
|Three cups of rice (long grain or basmati rice)
|One table spoon coconut oil
|One 400ml can coconut milk
|One and half cups water
|Two medium tomatoes.
|One medium onion
|Two bay leaves and two stock cubes
|One table spoon of white pepper
|One table spoon minced chili
|Four sprigs fresh thyme and salt
|Two heaped table spoons crayfish powder
By covering the pot with foil & then a lid, you are able to get away with using less liquid.
The rice grains are gently steamed & infused instead of being boiled. End result is perfectly separate & delicious grains.
Everyone can enjoy coconut rice. It is not limited to any particular group of people.
However, just as coconut and rice plant are commonly found in the tropics all-around the world, so is coconut rice found in many cultures throughout the world as well.
