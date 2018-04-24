How to cook coconut rice

news

Cooking time

50 minutes

Recipe category

Food

Recipe cuisine

Foreign

Cooking method

cooking

Nutrition

One serving of coconut rice contains 453 Calories and 21g of total fat.

Recipe ingredients

Three cups of rice (long grain or basmati rice) One table spoon coconut oil One 400ml can coconut milk One and half cups water Two medium tomatoes. One medium onion

Two bay leaves and two stock cubes One table spoon of white pepper One table spoon minced chili Four sprigs fresh thyme and salt Two heaped table spoons crayfish powder

Recipe instruction

Chop your onion and set it aside. Cut tomatoes into large chunks and set it aside as well. Do same with chili pepper. Place a wide cooking pot on medium heat and add in one table spoon of coconut oil (sub vegetable oil). Add in onion and cook until semi-transparent. Add in tomato, minced pepper and spices. Stir and leave to simmer on low-medium heat for 10 minutes while you cover it. Add in coconut milk and one and a half (1.5) cups of water into the tomato mix. Stir and allow it to boil. Add in your washed rice. Stir and reduce heat to low-medium (4 on a marked cooker) Place a sheet of foil over the pot and place the lid over it while you properly seal the edges with foil. Leave it to cook for 30minute.

Note

By covering the pot with foil & then a lid, you are able to get away with using less liquid.

The rice grains are gently steamed & infused instead of being boiled. End result is perfectly separate & delicious grains.

Recipe Yield

Everyone can enjoy coconut rice. It is not limited to any particular group of people.

About

Coconut rice is a dish prepared by soaking white rice in coconut milk or cooking it with coconut flakes.

However, just as coconut and rice plant are commonly found in the tropics all-around the world, so is coconut rice found in many cultures throughout the world as well.