While you celebrate the 2018 FIFA World Cup tournament with various football spectators, here are tips on how not to get arrested in Russia.

These laws might seem ordinary but the strangest arrests have happened in Russia . Below are laws you would need a heads up for.

1. Failure to present an ID

Russian citizens are often subject to random ID checks, usually in crowded places, such as subways, public squares, stadiums etc. DOn't get too excited by the game and fail to carry your FAN ID with you. Everywhere you go to ensure your ID is on your body, failure to do so means a trip to the police station.

What the police are looking for are migrant workers without the proper permission to work.

2. Smoking in public places

Cigarette lovers would hate this one but the Russian government is currently battling all forms of secondary smoking. Smoking is now prohibited inside restaurants, bars and nightclubs. It is even forbidden to smoke in public places. That includes: universities, hospitals, government buildings, theatres, museums, stadiums and stations.

If caught, the police would request you immediately extinguish your cigarette. Ignore the rules and you can easily be arrested and detained for up to 15 days.

3. Joining any protests

Any form of public protest or gathering needs to be authorised. Without the governments' permission to hold such an event, it is considered illegal to be a part of it. So most protests are illegal, and any participants can be taken away and arrested, especially the leaders.

Even bystanders can get caught, and the police aren’t too willing to listen to your cries of innocence, so it’s best to stay clear of any such event. Even at the stadium!

4. Coming out as homosexual

You read that right, coming out as homosexual has remained strikingly harsh in Russian society, especially by today’s standards.

Although, Russia eradicated the direct law against homosexuality as far back as 1993, but the year 2013 brought about an anti-gay propaganda law that has allowed for free interpretation of what really is gay propaganda, leading to arrests of people holding hands or showing any other form of affection in public.

5. Extremism on social media

The fight against internet extremism is serious in Russia. Posting or reposting material on public calls for extremism and for stirring feelings of hatred among the public is a crime resulting in very real prison sentences. Platforms like Instagram and Twitter do not guarantee complete safety. Keep opinions to yourself if you don’t want to be arrested.

6. Drinking in public places

The Russian government has made several attempts to reduce the excessive drinking habits of the populace. There are strict regulations and restrictions on where you can drink. You can't drink in public spaces and being caught can result in dealing with the police. But fear not, this law has been relaxed because of the World Cup.

7. Writing letters to the government

If you want to have a chat with the Russian President, it is a bit risky if you write a letter.

A representative of the ‘Open Russia’ movement was detained for collecting open letters requesting that the current president not run for another term in the upcoming elections in March 2018. While she was in the process of collecting the letters, the police took her away, after which she was sentenced to ten days in prison.