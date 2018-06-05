Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

How make your own abacha (African salad)

Food Recipe How make your own abacha (African salad)

  • Published:
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Time

40 minutes

Recipe category

Food

Recipe cuisine

Local

Nutrition

A serving of abacha contains 373 calories, 2g protein and ditery fiber 1g

Recipe ingredients

400g Abacha (dried shredded cassava)
100g Ugba (Ukpaka), sliced
4 Big Garden Eggs
3 tablespoonful finely chopped Garden Egg leaves
2 tablespoonful ground Crayfish
Stockfish, palm oil & seasoning
Kanda (cow skin)
Fresh Fish (Titus Fish)
1 teaspoon ground ehuru(optional)
1 teaspoon ground iru /Ogiri (optional)
1 level teaspoon Potash (akaun)
2 small onion bulbs
Fresh pepper
Salt to taste

 

Recipe instruction

  1. Water Before you start: First wash, Season and cook the kanda and the stockfish and slice them into tiny bits.
  2. Cut the fresh fish into rounds and Fry.
  3. Then set all aside Dissolve the akaun (potash) in little water and pass through a sieve to remove particles.
  4. Set the liquid aside for later use.
  5. Rinse the Ugba in lukewarm water, drain and set aside.
  6. Next, place the abacha in a bowl, pour cold water to cover it and allow for about 30 minutes.
  7. Then pour the abacha into a sieve and drain out the water.
  8. Slice one onion bulb into rings, and dice the other onion bulb.
  9. Grind some fresh pepper and dice some.
  10. Pour the palm oil into a clean dry pot, add the potash water and mix until the color begins to turn yellow and the mixture becomes a thick paste.
  11. Add the crayfish, grinded pepper, diced onions, ground ehuru (calabash nutmeg), ogiri, knorr cube and mix thoroughly
  12. Next, add the ugba(ukpaka),chopped garden eggs, the cooked stockfish and the kanda. Mix well until all the ingredients are well blended.
  13. Finally, add the drained Abacha and salt to taste. Mix thoroughly.
  14. Place on low heat, until warm. Add the sliced garden egg leaves, stir well and transfer to a serving plate.
  15. Garnish the prepared Abacha (African salad), with the onion rings, diced pepper, and fried fresh fish.

Recipe yield

Abacha is is highly nutritious and can be enjoyed by everyone.

About

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Zuma Rock Myths surrounding this great mountainbullet
2 Healthy Foods Health benefits of soursopbullet
3 Healthy Eating 10 most surprising high-fibre foodsbullet

Travel, Arts & Culture

My Drim gallery celebrates leading masters of Nigerian art
Mydrim Art gallery celebrates leading masters of Nigerian art
How to apply for and renew a Nigerian visa
Guide How to apply for and renew a Nigerian visa
Tomi Adeyemi, the author of 'Children of Blood and Bone'
Black Girl Magic Tomi Adeyemi scores high-profile book deal and seven-figure movie deal
How to make chicken curry soup
DIY How to make chicken curry soup