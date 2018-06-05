How make your own abacha (African salad)

news
Time
40 minutes
Recipe category
Food
Recipe cuisine
Local
Nutrition
A serving of abacha contains 373 calories, 2g protein and ditery fiber 1g
Recipe ingredients
|400g Abacha (dried shredded cassava)
|100g Ugba (Ukpaka), sliced
|4 Big Garden Eggs
|3 tablespoonful finely chopped Garden Egg leaves
|2 tablespoonful ground Crayfish
|Stockfish, palm oil & seasoning
|Kanda (cow skin)
|Fresh Fish (Titus Fish)
|1 teaspoon ground ehuru(optional)
|1 teaspoon ground iru /Ogiri (optional)
|1 level teaspoon Potash (akaun)
|2 small onion bulbs
|Fresh pepper
|Salt to taste
Recipe instruction
- Water Before you start: First wash, Season and cook the kanda and the stockfish and slice them into tiny bits.
- Cut the fresh fish into rounds and Fry.
- Then set all aside Dissolve the akaun (potash) in little water and pass through a sieve to remove particles.
- Set the liquid aside for later use.
- Rinse the Ugba in lukewarm water, drain and set aside.
- Next, place the abacha in a bowl, pour cold water to cover it and allow for about 30 minutes.
- Then pour the abacha into a sieve and drain out the water.
- Slice one onion bulb into rings, and dice the other onion bulb.
- Grind some fresh pepper and dice some.
- Pour the palm oil into a clean dry pot, add the potash water and mix until the color begins to turn yellow and the mixture becomes a thick paste.
- Add the crayfish, grinded pepper, diced onions, ground ehuru (calabash nutmeg), ogiri, knorr cube and mix thoroughly
- Next, add the ugba(ukpaka),chopped garden eggs, the cooked stockfish and the kanda. Mix well until all the ingredients are well blended.
- Finally, add the drained Abacha and salt to taste. Mix thoroughly.
- Place on low heat, until warm. Add the sliced garden egg leaves, stir well and transfer to a serving plate.
- Garnish the prepared Abacha (African salad), with the onion rings, diced pepper, and fried fresh fish.
Recipe yield
Abacha is is highly nutritious and can be enjoyed by everyone.
About