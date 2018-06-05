How make your own abacha (African salad)

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

news

Time

40 minutes

Recipe category

Food

Recipe cuisine

Local

Nutrition

A serving of abacha contains 373 calories, 2g protein and ditery fiber 1g

Recipe ingredients

400g Abacha (dried shredded cassava) 100g Ugba (Ukpaka), sliced 4 Big Garden Eggs 3 tablespoonful finely chopped Garden Egg leaves 2 tablespoonful ground Crayfish Stockfish, palm oil & seasoning

Kanda (cow skin) Fresh Fish (Titus Fish) 1 teaspoon ground ehuru(optional) 1 teaspoon ground iru /Ogiri (optional) 1 level teaspoon Potash (akaun)

2 small onion bulbs Fresh pepper Salt to taste

Recipe instruction

Water Before you start: First wash, Season and cook the kanda and the stockfish and slice them into tiny bits. Cut the fresh fish into rounds and Fry. Then set all aside Dissolve the akaun (potash) in little water and pass through a sieve to remove particles. Set the liquid aside for later use. Rinse the Ugba in lukewarm water, drain and set aside. Next, place the abacha in a bowl, pour cold water to cover it and allow for about 30 minutes. Then pour the abacha into a sieve and drain out the water. Slice one onion bulb into rings, and dice the other onion bulb. Grind some fresh pepper and dice some. Pour the palm oil into a clean dry pot, add the potash water and mix until the color begins to turn yellow and the mixture becomes a thick paste. Add the crayfish, grinded pepper, diced onions, ground ehuru (calabash nutmeg), ogiri, knorr cube and mix thoroughly Next, add the ugba(ukpaka),chopped garden eggs, the cooked stockfish and the kanda. Mix well until all the ingredients are well blended. Finally, add the drained Abacha and salt to taste. Mix thoroughly. Place on low heat, until warm. Add the sliced garden egg leaves, stir well and transfer to a serving plate. Garnish the prepared Abacha (African salad), with the onion rings, diced pepper, and fried fresh fish.

Recipe yield

Abacha is is highly nutritious and can be enjoyed by everyone.

About