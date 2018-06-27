Hot podcasts for bookish people

news

Listen to and have the conversations about books that interest you. Here is a diverse list of our favourite podcasts for bookish people.

Ever finished reading a book and want to talk about it so badly but couldn't find the words? These podcasts and their hosts have the conversations you've always wanted to, and even invite your favourite authors/writers to join in. Most of them can be downloaded/streamed on Soundcloud, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher app, Overcast and Pocketcasts.

1. Mostly Lit

Hosted by 20-somethings Alex Reads, Rai, and Derek Owusu, Mostly Lit discusses everything from Books, film, TV, theatre, pop-culture and the millennial experience. It was named by the Guardian and the BBC as one of the top podcasts of 2017 and is produced by Clarissa Pabi. Though the hosts are British and talk about their experiences growing up in London, they also infuse their African roots into the show a lot by reading African Lit, inviting African influencers and talking about the different cultures. Alex is from Jamaica, Rai is from Tanzania while Derek is from Ghana.

2. The Sankofa Book Club

The Sankofa Book Club is a digital book club with a focus on African Literature. The co-hosts, Akua and Mel, are of Ghanaian origin and engage in intelligent and honest conversations about your favourite African books.

When asked about their inspiration in an interview with African Book Addict, their response was:

"Africa is more than the world’s charity case, and who better to tell the true story of Africa than Africans. That’s why we focus on African literature. We want to hear a different narrative. We want to be a different narrative."

3. Not Another Book Podcast

Not Another Book Podcast is centered on all things books - including African Literature, but not exclusively.

Hosted by three Nigerians almost anonymous women who have built reputations around book blogging and bookstagramming - Bookshybooks, BooksandRhymes and Postcolonial Chi. They are also based in London.

4. The New Yorker Fiction Podcast

The New York Times has many podcasts for booklovers but this is perfect podcast for lovers of short stories, both classic and contemporary. Every month, the New Yorker fiction editor reads a short story and has a conversation about it with an invited esteemed writer. It’s like audiobooks for short stories and perfect if you want to physically read but can only listen.

5. Not Your African Cliché

Hosted by four Nigerian women based abroad, Not Your African Cliché is a podcast that highlights the complex stories of Africans on the continent and in the diaspora. Drawing from their experiences at home and abroad, the ladies of NYAC have conversations every other week that range from African literature and travel, to politics and activism.

6. Dear Mr. Potter

"Potter heads" are not left behind. Dear Mr. Potter niche podcast and fulfils all a Harry Potter book fans’ dreams. It takes a very close look at the themes, traditions, and history that helped J. K. Rowling form the world of Hogwarts and Harry Potter.

7. Bakwacast

This South African podcast is hosted by Leslie Meya and comes out of the popular Literary Magazine Bakwa Mag.

It seeks to discover what makes interesting people tick, from artists, curators, writers, techies, performers, to policy makers.

8. SFF Yeah!

There are loads of podcasts for lovers of Myths and Legends as well as Science Fiction and Fantasy (SFF). SFF Yeah is one of them. Unicorns, dragons, outer space, wormholes, parallel dimensions are just some of the themes you’ll hear Book Riot’s Jenn and Sharifah talk in this podcast about science fiction and fantasy news.

9. By The Book

Self-help readers, this is your plug! Ever wondered what happens when you actually take self-help books seriously and live by the advice they dispense? Hosts, Jolenta and Kirsten, do it so you don’t have to. They read the books and report back on how it went when they tried to follow their rules.