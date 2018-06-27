Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

Hot podcasts for bookish people

Inspiration Hot podcasts for bookish people

Literature podcasts are a great place to get new books to add to your library or continue the life of a book even after you have finished reading.

  • Published:
Hot podcasts for bookish people play

Hot podcasts for bookish people

(Mashable)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Listen to and have the conversations about books that interest you. Here is a diverse list of our favourite podcasts for bookish people.

Ever finished reading a book and want to talk about it so badly but couldn't find the words? These podcasts and their hosts have the conversations you've always wanted to, and even invite your favourite authors/writers to join in. Most of them can be downloaded/streamed on Soundcloud, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher app, Overcast and Pocketcasts.

1. Mostly Lit

play Mostly Lit (soundcloud)

 

Hosted by 20-somethings Alex Reads, Rai, and Derek Owusu, Mostly Lit discusses everything from Books, film, TV, theatre, pop-culture and the millennial experience. It was named by the Guardian and the BBC as one of the top podcasts of 2017 and is produced by Clarissa Pabi. Though the hosts are British and talk about their experiences growing up in London, they also infuse their African roots into the show a lot by reading African Lit, inviting African influencers and talking about the different cultures. Alex is from Jamaica, Rai is from Tanzania while Derek is from Ghana.

ALSO READ: Tomi Adeyemi scores high-profile book deal

2. The Sankofa Book Club

The Sankofa Book Club is a digital book club with a focus on African Literature. The co-hosts, Akua and Mel, are of Ghanaian origin and engage in intelligent and honest conversations about your favourite African books.

When asked about their inspiration in an interview with African Book Addict, their response was:

"Africa is more than the world’s charity case, and who better to tell the true story of Africa than Africans. That’s why we focus on African literature. We want to hear a different narrative. We want to be a different narrative."

3. Not Another Book Podcast

Not Another Book Podcast is centered on all things books - including African Literature, but not exclusively.

play Not another book podcast (twitter/NABookPodcast)

 

Hosted by three Nigerians almost anonymous women who have built reputations around book blogging and bookstagramming - Bookshybooks, BooksandRhymes and Postcolonial Chi. They are also based in London.

4. The New Yorker Fiction Podcast

play New yorker fiction podcast (New Yorker)
 

The New York Times has many podcasts for booklovers but this is perfect podcast for lovers of short stories, both classic and contemporary. Every month, the New Yorker fiction editor reads a short story and has a conversation about it with an invited esteemed writer. It’s like audiobooks for short stories and perfect if you want to physically read but can only listen.

5. Not Your African Cliché

Hosted by four Nigerian women based abroad, Not Your African Cliché is a podcast that highlights the complex stories of Africans on the continent and in the diaspora. Drawing from their experiences at home and abroad, the ladies of NYAC have conversations every other week that range from African literature and travel, to politics and activism.

ALSO READ: 5 travel podcasts you should be listening to

6. Dear Mr. Potter

"Potter heads" are not left behind. Dear Mr. Potter niche podcast and fulfils all a Harry Potter book fans’ dreams. It takes a very close look at the themes, traditions, and history that helped J. K. Rowling form the world of Hogwarts and Harry Potter.

7. Bakwacast

This South African podcast is hosted by Leslie Meya and comes out of the popular Literary Magazine Bakwa Mag.

play Bakwacast (twitter/bakwacast)

 

It seeks to discover what makes interesting people tick, from artists, curators, writers, techies, performers, to policy makers.

8. SFF Yeah!

There are loads of podcasts for lovers of Myths and Legends as well as Science Fiction and Fantasy (SFF). SFF Yeah is one of them. Unicorns, dragons, outer space, wormholes, parallel dimensions are just some of the themes you’ll hear Book Riot’s Jenn and Sharifah talk in this podcast about science fiction and fantasy news.

9. By The Book

Self-help readers, this is your plug! Ever wondered what happens when you actually take self-help books seriously and live by the advice they dispense? Hosts, Jolenta and Kirsten, do it so you don’t have to. They read the books and report back on how it went when they tried to follow their rules.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Adaobi Onyeakagbu

Adaobi Onyeakagbu is a reporter at Pulse.ng A food and travel enthusiast. Follow on Twitter and IG @The_Ardah

Top 3

1 Healthy Living Health benefits of Apple Cider Vinegar you didn't know aboutbullet
2 Photo Gallery Surfing on Lagos wild and wonderful coastsbullet
3 Top 5 most dangerous places on earthbullet

Related Articles

Inspiration 5 travel podcasts you need to download today
Travel Tips 6 best travel apps of 2018
Black Girl Magic Tomi Adeyemi scores high-profile book deal and seven-figure movie deal
Young Authors' Club 5 young writers ages 5 - 8 publish their first books
Farida Ado Nigerian author makes TIME Next Generation Leaders list
Young Authors’ Club 8-yr-old Nigerian boy gets his book published

Travel, Arts & Culture

How to make the perfect hard boiled egg
Food Hack How to make the perfect hard boiled egg
5 free and cheap date ideas in Lagos
Guide 5 free and cheap dates ideas in Lagos
Beautiful cities in Africa
Africa The 8 most beautiful cities on the continent
Fela and The Kalakuta Queens go to Abuja
Fela and The Kalakuta Queens Stage play goes to Abuja