Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

Here's how to make your own ice cream

DIY Ever thought of making your own ice cream? Here's how

Ice cream, which is also known as cream ice, is a sweetened frozen food typically eaten as a snack or dessert.

  • Published:
How to make your ice cream play

Homemade ice cream

(Tes)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Cooking time

40 minutes

Recipe category

Appetizer

Recipe cuisine

Foreign

Cooking method

cooking

Nutrition

100g of ice cream contains 207 calories, fat 11 g, protein 3.5 g

Recipe ingredients

2 cups of heavy cream

1 cup of whole milk

6 large eggs

3/4 cup of sugar

Vanilla extract to taste

Salt to taste

 

Recipe instruction

  1. First, separate egg yolks

  2. Gently whisk your egg yolks and sugar together until they're completely combined

  3. Whisk in your dairy until completely combined

  4. Cook your base on medium heat until it forms a custard

  5. Add your flavouring agents

  6. Pour into a container and keep it in the fridge until cold; it is even preferable to leave it overnight

  7. Churn ice cream and harden it in the freezer

Recipe Yield

Everyone can enjoy ice cream, especially during sunny days. However, due to the sugar in it, diabetic patients are advised to deny themselves the enjoyment.

About ice cream

Ice cream, which is also known as cream ice, is a sweetened frozen food typically eaten as a snack or dessert.

It is usually made from dairy products, such as milk and cream, and often combined with fruits or other ingredients and flavors. It is typically sweetened with sugar or sugar substitutes.

ALSO READ: Here's how to make your own Waffle

 

 

 

More

DIY Recipe How to make chocolate cookie
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Duke Oreva

Duke Oreva I am an adherent of Freedom, a faithful of Beauty and a believer of Oneness. Off these three, nothing else is fixed about me.

Top 3

1 Explore Pulse travel guide to countries that Donald Trump doesn't likebullet
2 Erin-Ijesha Waterfall A sanctuary of purity and beautybullet
3 Pulse List Foods to increase libido for womenbullet

Related Articles

DIY Recipe How to make you own chin chin
Recipes Cook your own chicken noodle soup
Food Recipe How to make your own pancake
Ikokore Here's how to make this Ijebu staple dish
Food Recipe How to make your own sponge cake
Pulse List Foods to increase libido for women

Travel, Arts & Culture

switzerland flag geneva
Pulse List Most peaceful countries on the planet
5 reasons Mauritius should be your next beach vacation
Ocean and Chills 5 reasons Mauritius should be your next beach vacation
5 high-protein breakfasts that'll help you lose weight
Pulse List 5 high-protein breakfasts that'll help you lose weight
7 photogenic attractions in Lagos to blow up your Instagram
Pulse List Photogenic attractions in Lagos to blow up your Instagram