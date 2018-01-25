Here's how to make your own ice cream

Ice cream, which is also known as cream ice, is a sweetened frozen food typically eaten as a snack or dessert.
40 minutes
Appetizer
Foreign
cooking
100g of ice cream contains 207 calories, fat 11 g, protein 3.5 g
2 cups of heavy cream
1 cup of whole milk
6 large eggs
3/4 cup of sugar
Vanilla extract to taste
Salt to taste
First, separate egg yolks
Gently whisk your egg yolks and sugar together until they're completely combined
Whisk in your dairy until completely combined
Cook your base on medium heat until it forms a custard
Add your flavouring agents
Pour into a container and keep it in the fridge until cold; it is even preferable to leave it overnight
Churn ice cream and harden it in the freezer
Everyone can enjoy ice cream, especially during sunny days. However, due to the sugar in it, diabetic patients are advised to deny themselves the enjoyment.
It is usually made from dairy products, such as milk and cream, and often combined with fruits or other ingredients and flavors. It is typically sweetened with sugar or sugar substitutes.
