Cooking time

40 minutes

Recipe category

Appetizer

Recipe cuisine

Foreign

Cooking method

cooking

Nutrition

100g of ice cream contains 207 calories, fat 11 g, protein 3.5 g

Recipe ingredients

2 cups of heavy cream 1 cup of whole milk 6 large eggs 3/4 cup of sugar Vanilla extract to taste Salt to taste

Recipe instruction

First, separate egg yolks Gently whisk your egg yolks and sugar together until they're completely combined Whisk in your dairy until completely combined Cook your base on medium heat until it forms a custard Add your flavouring agents Pour into a container and keep it in the fridge until cold; it is even preferable to leave it overnight Churn ice cream and harden it in the freezer

Recipe Yield

Everyone can enjoy ice cream, especially during sunny days. However, due to the sugar in it, diabetic patients are advised to deny themselves the enjoyment.

About ice cream

Ice cream, which is also known as cream ice, is a sweetened frozen food typically eaten as a snack or dessert.

It is usually made from dairy products, such as milk and cream, and often combined with fruits or other ingredients and flavors. It is typically sweetened with sugar or sugar substitutes.