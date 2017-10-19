Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

Here's how to make your own ice cream

DIY How to make your own ice cream

Ice cream, which is also known as cream ice, is a sweetened frozen food typically eaten as a snack or dessert.

  • Published:
Ice cream play

Ice cream

(Daily council)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Cooking time

40 minutes

Recipe category

Appetizer

Recipe cuisine

Foreign

Cooking method

cooking

Nutrition

100g of ice cream contains 207 calories, fat 11 g, protein 3.5 g

Recipe ingredients

2 cups of heavy cream

1 cup of whole milk

6 large eggs

3/4 cup of sugar

Vanilla extract to taste

Salt to taste

 

Recipe instruction

  1. First, separate egg yolks

  2. Gently whisk your egg yolks and sugar together until they're completely combined

  3. Whisk in your dairy until completely combined

  4. Cook your base on medium heat until it forms a custard

  5. Add your flavouring agents

  6. Pour into a container and keep it in the fridge until cold; it is even preferable to leave it overnight

  7. Churn ice cream and harden it in the freezer

Recipe Yield

Everyone can enjoy ice cream, especially during sunny days. However, due to the sugar in it, diabetic patients are advised to deny themselves the enjoyment.

About ice cream

Ice cream, which is also known as cream ice, is a sweetened frozen food typically eaten as a snack or dessert.

It is usually made from dairy products, such as milk and cream, and often combined with fruits or other ingredients and flavors. It is typically sweetened with sugar or sugar substitutes.

ALSO READ: Here's how to make your own Waffle

 

 

 

More

Anaang A brief walk into the history, belief and economy of one of Africa's wisest people
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Duke Oreva

Duke Oreva I am an adherent of Freedom, a faithful of Beauty and a believer of Oneness. Off these three, nothing else is fixed about me.

Top 3

1 Zoo The best zoological gardens and wildlife parks in Nigeriabullet
2 Anaang A brief walk into the history, belief and economy of one of...bullet
3 Lagos Life A Lagosian's guide to understanding this crazy citybullet

Related Articles

DIY How to make banana bread
DIY How to cook egusi soup
DIY How to cook Ogbono soup
DIY How to bake your own chocolate cake
DIY How to make doughnut
DIY Here's how to make your own Waffle
DIY How to make your own chocolate cookie

Travel, Arts & Culture

Lagos Cocktail Week
Bigger, Better, and Tastier Lagos cocktail week is back for its 4th edition
Kehinde Wiley 6 things to know about the Nigerian painting Obama's presidential portrait
5 of the most romantic places in Lagos
5 most exotic beaches to visit in Nigeria
New yam festival celebrated around Nigeria
Pulse List 3 Nigerian food festivals you have to witness