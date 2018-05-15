Here is the most dangerous airport on the planet

Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

Just 40 minutes from Kathmandu in Nepal lies Lukla, an airport serving as the key port of entry and exit for Mount Everest climbers.

  Published:
(AFP/File)
For climbers hoping to ascend Mount Everest, they first have to take a spin on a plane and land on a very dangerous airport.

play The runway was originally built in 1964 by Sir Edmund Hillary, a mountaineer from New Zealand and the first climber confirmed to reach Everest’s summit (WikiCommons)

 

The runway was originally built in 1964 by Sir Edmund Hillary, a mountaineer from New Zealand and the first climber confirmed to reach Everest’s summit.

The runway is a mere 1,729 feet (527 metres) long, Heathrow’s northern runway measures more than seven times that at 12,802 ft (3,902 m).

Why is this a danger?

play Even the harsh landscape around it makes it more difficult for the pilots (WikiCommons)

Short runways are a danger because a pilot has limited space to get the plane off the ground and to land it safely. The room for error decreases immensely as the runway gets shorter. Also, the higher the altitude, the lower the air density, meaning the planes need to land at faster speeds and Lukla sits at 9,500 feet above sea level.

Even the harsh landscape around it makes it more difficult for the pilots. At the landing end of the runway lies a stone wall and a steep mountain. If the plane doesn’t stop, the terrain will stop it. As for the take-off, that side of the runway terminates at the edge of a steep cliff, so if you don’t make it into the air you’ll fall down a mountainside instead.

