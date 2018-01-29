Here is how to cook the delicious Afang Soup

news

Time

40 minutes

Recipe category

Food

Recipe cuisine

Local

Cooking method

cooking

Nutrition

One servings of Afang Soup contains 307 Calories, 7g Total Fat, Dietry Fiber 3g, Protein 16g.

Recipe ingredient

400g sliced Okazi/Afang leaves | about 4 handfuls 250g Water leaves 20 to 25 cl red palm oil (about 1 drink glass) Beef, Kanda and Dry fish 2 tablespoons ground crayfish Pepper, salt (to taste) and 2 stock cubes

Recipe instructions

Wash and slice the water leaves into pieces. Grind or pound the sliced Okazi leaves. Grind your pepper and crayfish and cut the onions into tiny pieces. With a little quantity of water, use diced onions and stock cube to boil the beef and Kanda Afterwards ( when beef and kanda is boiled) add the dry fish and cook for about 5 more minutes. Add the palm oil, crayfish, and pepper. Wait for it to start boiling then add the afang (okazi) leaves, water leaves, and periwinkle. Add salt to taste and leave to simmer for about five minutes when the okazi leaves have softened and the water has dried up a bit.

Recipe yield

Afang soup is one of the most delicious soups in Nigeria which everyone can enjoy.

About

Afang Soup is a vegetable soup known to have originated from the Ibibio People of Akwa Ibom in South-South Nigeria.

It is a popular dish among Nigerians and also some parts of Africa, it is especially popular among the Ibibio.