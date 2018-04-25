Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

Here are the most beautiful beaches in Africa

Here are the most beautiful beaches in Africa

The coastline of Africa is as diverse as the people who live on the continent.

  • Published:
Here are the most beautiful beaches in Africa play

Here are the most beautiful beaches in Africa

(Pinterest)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Africa does not have all the beautiful beaches in the world, but it sure has some of them.

The coastline of Africa is as diverse as the people who live on the continent. From South Africa to the West, Africa boasts of amazing beaches.

Here are some of the beautiful beaches in Africa:

1. Anse Source d'Argent, La Digue, Seychelles

play La Digue Anse Source D'Argent: The beach is a mixture of clear water, golden sand, and granite formations (The Seychelles)

ALSO READ: 5 things Instagram doesn’t tell you about travel

A breathtaking scenery is the highlight of Anse Source d'Argent. The beach is a mixture of clear water, golden sand, and granite formations. It is one of the most picturesque beaches anywhere in the world, and worth visiting.

2. Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt

play Between the desert of the Sinai Peninsula and the Red Sea, it's the gateway to some of the best diving in the world (Traveler Corner)

 

Sharm el-Sheikh is Egypt's resort capital. The beach is crystal clear and warm. You would find swimmers, divers and people just looking for a thrill.

Between the desert of the Sinai Peninsula and the Red Sea, it's the gateway to some of the best diving in the world. It's known for its sheltered sandy beaches, clear waters and coral reefs.

3. Belle Mare, Mauritius

play Powder-white beaches are the first thing you see at Belle Mare (Destinology)

 

Powder-white beaches are the first thing you see at Belle Mare, where championship golf courses, posh resorts, a family-friendly water park and abundant aquatic sports ensure activity-filled days.

4. Dakhla, Morocco

play akhla in Morocco has a great scenery, awesome weather and some of the best watersports facilities in the world (Morocco's Deserts)

ALSO READ: 5 happiest countries in the world to travel to

Asides, Morocco's diverse cuisines, the white beaches are another reason to visit. Dakhla in Morocco has a great scenery, awesome weather and some of the best watersports facilities in the world.

Dakhla is a famous kitesurfing destination located in the very South of the Moroccan shore, it has gotten well developed in the past few years. Surrounded by miles and miles of Sahara Desert dunes, Dakhla provides a super flat lagoon with an incredible view, which is as good for freestylers and speed

5. Nungwi, Zanzibar, Tanzania

play Nungwi is a village at the northern end of the Tanzanian island of Unguja, familiarly called Zanzibar (African Mecca Safaris)

 

Nungwi is a village at the northern end of the Tanzanian island of Unguja, familiarly called Zanzibar.

It's known for the wide, palm-lined Nungwi Beach and a nearby boat-building yard for the production of traditional dhows.

Off the coast, coral reefs teeming with colourful fish can be found. The Mnarani Marine Turtle Conservation Pond shelters green and hawksbill sea turtles in a tidal lagoon.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is an Associate at Pulse A fun loving creative writer, lover of life, food, travelling, cuddles and Ice-cream. Follow me on Instagram:@thatgaltolani Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Food Recipe Ever thought of cooking coconut rice? Here's howbullet
2 World News 5 most dangerous borders in the worldbullet
3 World Statistics 10 most populated countries in the worldbullet

Related Articles

Religious Travelling The most beautiful mosques you would find in Nigeria
Nigeria's Beaches Exploring other coastal state's of Nigeria
Travelling Secrets 5 things Instagram doesn’t tell you about travel
Pulse Poll Readers would rather holiday in Sao Tome than Nigeria
Africa 7 things you may not know about Cameroon
Strange 5 mysterious beaches in the world
News King renames Swaziland to Kingdom of eSwatini
World Check out the longest bridges in the world
Pulse List 5 places to see in Nigeria before they disappear
Pulse List 5 best beach hotels in Lagos

Travel, Arts & Culture

5 adrenaline activities to do in Lagos
Heart Racing 5 adrenaline activities to do in Lagos
The most beautiful mosques you would find in Nigeria
Religious Travelling The most beautiful mosques you would find in Nigeria
Health benefits of lime
Fruits Health benefits of lime
Exploring other coastal state's of Nigeria
Nigeria's Beaches Exploring other coastal state's of Nigeria