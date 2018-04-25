Here are the most beautiful beaches in Africa

news

Africa does not have all the beautiful beaches in the world , but it sure has some of them.

The coastline of Africa is as diverse as the people who live on the continent. From South Africa to the West, Africa boasts of amazing beaches.

Here are some of the beautiful beaches in Africa:

1. Anse Source d'Argent, La Digue, Seychelles

ALSO READ: 5 things Instagram doesn’t tell you about travel

A breathtaking scenery is the highlight of Anse Source d'Argent. The beach is a mixture of clear water, golden sand, and granite formations. It is one of the most picturesque beaches anywhere in the world, and worth visiting.

2. Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt

Sharm el-Sheikh is Egypt's resort capital. The beach is crystal clear and warm. You would find swimmers, divers and people just looking for a thrill.

Between the desert of the Sinai Peninsula and the Red Sea, it's the gateway to some of the best diving in the world. It's known for its sheltered sandy beaches, clear waters and coral reefs.

3. Belle Mare, Mauritius

Powder-white beaches are the first thing you see at Belle Mare, where championship golf courses, posh resorts, a family-friendly water park and abundant aquatic sports ensure activity-filled days.

4. Dakhla, Morocco

ALSO READ: 5 happiest countries in the world to travel to

Asides, Morocco's diverse cuisines, the white beaches are another reason to visit. Dakhla in Morocco has a great scenery, awesome weather and some of the best watersports facilities in the world.

Dakhla is a famous kitesurfing destination located in the very South of the Moroccan shore, it has gotten well developed in the past few years. Surrounded by miles and miles of Sahara Desert dunes, Dakhla provides a super flat lagoon with an incredible view, which is as good for freestylers and speed

5. Nungwi, Zanzibar, Tanzania

Nungwi is a village at the northern end of the Tanzanian island of Unguja, familiarly called Zanzibar.

It's known for the wide, palm-lined Nungwi Beach and a nearby boat-building yard for the production of traditional dhows.

Off the coast, coral reefs teeming with colourful fish can be found. The Mnarani Marine Turtle Conservation Pond shelters green and hawksbill sea turtles in a tidal lagoon.