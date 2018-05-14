Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

Healthiest breakfast foods at trader Joe's, according to nutritionists

Girl Smarts The 7 healthiest breakfast foods at Trader Joe's, according to nutritionists

Clutch for when you're just not into making oatmeal on the stovetop. “There's no sugar added, unlike most instant oatmeals, and they've got flax and chia seeds added for an omega-3 boost.

  • Published:
The 7 healthiest breakfast foods at trader joe's, according to nutritionists play

The 7 healthiest breakfast foods at trader joe's, according to nutritionists

(GETTY IMAGES)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

1) Unsweetened Instant Oatmeal

play (TRADER JOE'S)

 

BUY IT $20 for 2 boxes, amazon.com

Clutch for when you're just not into making oatmeal on the stovetop. “There's no sugar added, unlike most instant oatmeals, and they've got flax and chia seeds added for an omega-3 boost.

They also have ancient grains - quinoa and amaranth - for extra fiber and plant protein,” says Whitney English, R.D.N. “I’ll toss these packs in my suitcase and add a sliced up banana for sweetness."

Per 1 packet: 150 cal, 3.5 g fat (0.5 g sat), 27 g carbs, 0 g sugar, 20 mg sodium, 5 g fiber, 5 g protein.

2) Greek Yogurt

play (TRADER JOE'S)

 

“This is a staple in my Trader Joe’s cart,” says Alissa Rumsey, R.D., a NYC-based dietitian and founder of Alissa Rumsey Nutrition and Wellness. “I always choose 2 percent or 4 percent (full fat) as I think it tastes much better than fat-free and is much more satiating. I pair it with granola and fresh fruit for a balance of protein, fiber, fat and carbs that keeps me full and satisfied.”
 

Per 1-cup serving of low-fat, plain Greek yogurt: 160 cal, 3 g fat (3 g sat), 9 g carbs, 5 g sugar, 85 mg sodium, 0 g fiber, 24 g protein.

3) Bran Flakes

play (TRADER JOE'S)

 

On mornings when you’re craving cereal, reach for Trader Joe’s bran flakes. “These bran flakes are lower in sugar than many other cereals and it's a high-fiber cereal that will help keep you satiated in the morning,” says culinary nutrition expert Jessica Levinson, R.D.N. She recommends eating them with your choice of milk and adding some fresh fruit for extra fiber.

Per 3/4-cup serving: 100 cal, 0.5 g fat (0 g sat), 24 g carbs, 6 g sugar, 220 mg sodium, 5 g fiber, 3 g protein.

4) Strawberry Raspberry Oatmeal Cups

play (TRADER JOE')

 

BUY IT $17 for 4, amazon.com

These single-serve oatmeal cups are the perfect easy breakfast, says registered dietitian Lindsay Livingston. “I love that there's six grams of fiber, nine grams of protein, and only five grams of sugar per cup! Great when I need breakfast for the kids in a hurry!” she says. Bonus points for a super-simple ingredient list - oats, freeze-dried fruits, cinnamon, and brown sugar.

Per 1 container: 220 cal, 3.5 g fat (0.5 g sat), 38 g carbs, 5 g sugar, 0 mg sodium, 6 g fiber, 9 g protein.

5) Mixed Nut Butter

play (TRADER JOE')

 

BUY IT $12, amazon.com

While you shouldn't necessarily just have a few spoons of nut butter for breakfast (sorry!), this is a great add-on. “It contains roasted almonds, cashews, walnuts, Brazil nuts, hazelnuts, and pecans, which add heart-healthy fats and savory flavor to oatmeal, toast, sliced fruit, or yogurt,” says Molly Cleary, R.D. 
 

Or combine your mixed nut butter with medjool dates, suggests Rumsey. “When I'm in a hurry, I'll stuff a few medjool dates with mixed nut butter. It's a great pairing of carbs, fat, and a little protein, and gets me through the first few hours of the day until I have time to have a larger meal,” she says.

Per 2-Tbsp serving: 190 cal, 18 g fat (2.5 g sat), 7 g carbs, 1 g sugar, 35 mg sodium, 2 g fiber, 5 g protein.

6) Low-Fat Plain Kefir

play (TRADER JOE')

 

If you’re a little bored of your regular yogurt, try this kefir. “I use it to make smoothies or overnight oats for more gut-healthy probiotics,” says Levinson. Plus, the effervescent drink is 99 percent lactose-free and a great way to get your A and D vitamins.

Per 1-cup serving: 100 cal, 2.5 g fat (1.5 g sat), 11 g carbs, 11 g sugar, 115 mg sodium, 0 g fiber, 9 g protein.

7) Everything But the Bagel Sesame Seasoning Blend

play (TRADER JOE')

 

BUY IT $7, amazon.com

With this seasoning, you’ll get all the flavor of an everything bagel but without the carb hangover. “It’s a great low-calorie flavor addition to avocado toast or with savory oatmeal,” says Cleary. Plus, the flavor-bursting topping will make your breakfast feel more satisfying. But be warned: it’s addicting!

Per 1/4 tsp serving: 5 cal, 0 g fat (0 g sat), 0 g carbs, 0 g sugar, 80 mg sodium, 0 g fiber, 0 g protein.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Women's Health

Women's Health For great female lifestyle and health tips.
(Women's Health)

Top 3

1 DIY Make pounded yam with a blender with these easy stepsbullet
2 DIY This Fisherman soup recipe is bound to leave you salivatingbullet
3 Guides 5 charming towns and cities in Africabullet

Related Articles

Buhari Why Nigeria’s currency swap deal with China makes economic sense
Finance Tesla's Model 3 struggles have traders paying record prices to protect against a stock drop (TSLA)
Strategy Costco offers some of the best deals in the retail industry — here are 7 ways the store keeps prices dirt cheap (COST)
Politics The knives are out for Rod Rosenstein as Trump's most volatile instincts take over
Finance Trump's Russia tweetstorm is just his latest market-disrupting action as the Dow whipsaws
Finance Facebook traders are bracing for the worst ahead of Mark Zuckerberg's hearing
Strategy We shopped at Costco and BJ's Wholesale to see which store had the better deals — and one had a clear edge over the other (COST)
Finance Stocks stage massive comeback, Dow rallies 700 points from the low
Finance Tech stocks dive into negative territory for 2018 amid trade-war fears
Finance 10 things you need to know before the opening bell

Travel, Arts & Culture

Fruit Recipe Ever though of making watermelon slushy? Here's how
Hippos at Kainji Lake National Park
Kainji Lake National Park A brief walk into one of Nigeria's revered game reserve
How to cook Oha soup
Food Recipe How to cook the delicious oha soup
This is what happens when you only eat 'healthy' fast food for a week
Guy Smarts This is what happens when you only eat 'healthy' fast food for a week