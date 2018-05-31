Health benefits of soursop

news

The rich nutrient content of soursop includes vitamin C, vitamin B, and a number of antioxidant compounds.

The juice has been used for centuries as a form of pain reliever while pulverized seeds and concotions made of leaves are also popular forms of natural remedies.

The fruit is mostly found in Mexico, the Caribbean, parts of South America, Africa, and Southeast Asia.

1. Relieves Respiratory Distress

Patients suffering from respiratory ailments like a cough, cold, or other forms, soursop’s anti-inflammatory properties can help clear out airways, relieve congestion, and soothe irritation. Used partially as an expectorant, soursop is a reliable way to eliminate phlegm and mucus, where many pathogens can live.

2. Treats Insomnia

If you’re suffering from insomnia or restless sleep, soursop tea is a wise choice. Soursop tea has been used for centuries as a stress relieving agent. There are certain anti-inflammatory and soothing properties of soursop that make it very effective for sufferers of excessive stress and anxiety.

3. Prevents Cancer

Extensive research has been done on the organic compounds of soursop and it has been widely studied as an alternative cancer treatment.

Its antioxidant activity, which comes from acetogenins, as well as quinolones and alkaloids have been directly linked to cancer prevention and a reduction in the size of tumors. They can cut off blood flow to foreign or non-normal cellular growths, and have already been positively associated with treating breast, pancreatic, prostate, and lung cancers.

4. Boosts Immunity

Adding a bit of soursop fruit to your diet, either through refreshing beverages or desserts, can positively impact your overall health. Rich in vitamin C, the soursop stimulates the production of white blood cells, while the concentration of antioxidants helps to neutralize free radicals and prevent chronic disease.

5. Analgesic Properties

Soursop is famous for being a pain reliever. It has been applied to wounds and injuries for generations and also works internally to relieve pain and speed healing. The anti-inflammatory effect of this fruit makes it an ideal solution for all types of body pain.