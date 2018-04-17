Health benefits of potatoes

news

Potatoes contain a lot of health benefits that make them an important food source on the planet.

These health benefits include their ability to improve digestion, reduce cholesterol levels, prevent cancer, and manage diabetes.

Potatoes also strengthen the immune system, reduce blood pressure and aid in eye care.

1. Ideal for weight gain

Potatoes are made of carbohydrates and contain very little protein. This makes them an ideal food for thin people who want to put on weight. The vitamin content includes vitamin C and B-complex, which also help in proper absorption of carbohydrates.

2. Used to treat scurvy

Vitamin C present in potatoes can help prevent scurvy caused by a deficiency of vitamin C. It is characterized by cracked lip corners, spongy and bleeding gums, and frequent viral infections.

3. Reduce inflammation

Potatoes work well in reducing internal and external inflammation. Since they are soft, easily digested, and have a lot of vitamin C, potassium, and vitamin B6, they can relieve any inflammation in the intestines and the digestive system.

4. Treat Rheumatism

Vitamins like calcium and magnesium help provide relief to rheumatic patients. Also, water obtained from boiling potatoes can relieve the pain and inflammation of rheumatism. However, due to high starch and carbohydrate content, they tend to increase body weight.

5. Prevents cancer

Certain types of potatoes contain high levels of flavonoid antioxidants and vitamin A, like zeaxanthin and carotenes, and they can protect you against many types of cancer. Also, the high levels of vitamin A and C, both have antioxidant properties that can protect your body from the devastating effects of cancer.