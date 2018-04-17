Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

Health benefits of potatoes

Food & Health Health benefits of potatoes

These health benefits include their ability to improve digestion, reduce cholesterol levels, prevent cancer, and manage diabetes.

  • Published:
Health benefits of potatoes play

Health benefits of potatoes

(Smart Kitchen)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Potatoes contain a lot of health benefits that make them an important food source on the planet.

These health benefits include their ability to improve digestion, reduce cholesterol levels, prevent cancer, and manage diabetes.

Try this baked potato recipe to surprise your partner play Health benefits of potatoes (Food Network)

 

ALSO READ: 5 diseases you never knew African Velvet Tamarind (Awin) could treat

Potatoes also strengthen the immune system, reduce blood pressure and aid in eye care.

1. Ideal for weight gain

Potatoes are made of carbohydrates and contain very little protein. This makes them an ideal food for thin people who want to put on weight. The vitamin content includes vitamin C and B-complex, which also help in proper absorption of carbohydrates.

2. Used to treat scurvy

Vitamin C present in potatoes can help prevent scurvy caused by a deficiency of vitamin C. It is characterized by cracked lip corners, spongy and bleeding gums, and frequent viral infections.

3. Reduce inflammation

Potatoes work well in reducing internal and external inflammation. Since they are soft, easily digested, and have a lot of vitamin C, potassium, and vitamin B6, they can relieve any inflammation in the intestines and the digestive system.

4. Treat Rheumatism

Vitamins like calcium and magnesium help provide relief to rheumatic patients. Also, water obtained from boiling potatoes can relieve the pain and inflammation of rheumatism. However, due to high starch and carbohydrate content, they tend to increase body weight.

5. Prevents cancer

Certain types of potatoes contain high levels of flavonoid antioxidants and vitamin A, like zeaxanthin and carotenes, and they can protect you against many types of cancer. Also, the high levels of vitamin A and C, both have antioxidant properties that can protect your body from the devastating effects of cancer.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is an Associate at Pulse A fun loving creative writer, lover of life, food, travelling, cuddles and Ice-cream. Follow me on Instagram:@thatgaltolani Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Pulse List Health benefits of Garribullet
2 Health & Food 5 diseases you never knew African Velvet Tamarind (Awin)...bullet
3 Pulse Poll Would you rather holiday in Nigeria or Sao Tome?bullet

Related Articles

Healthy Living Health benefits of Iru
Pulse List Health benefits of Garri
DIY Turn your corn into fufu with this recipe
Food & Health Health benefits of Melon (Egusi)
Ewedu Why this vegetable should be part of your daily diet
Food 10 food facts that are unchewable
Pulse List The hottest peppers in the world

Travel, Arts & Culture

Try this meal from Nigeria's South East
Okpa Try this meal from Nigeria's South East
5 best beach hotels in Lagos
Pulse List 5 best beach hotels in Lagos
10 most populated countries in the world
World Statistics 10 most populated countries in the world
Visit this Chinese railway that runs through block of flats
Travel News Visit this Chinese railway that runs through block of flats