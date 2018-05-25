Health benefits of pawpaw

news

Pawpaw has a range of health benefits thanks to its main component Vitamin C.

The health benefits of papaya include asthma prevention, anti-cancer properties, weight loss and even aids digestion. Here are some of the top health benefits of papaya.

1. Pawpaw helps you lose weight

Looking to lose weight? Include pawpaw in your diet as it is very low in calories. The fibre content in papaya leaves you feeling full and also clears your bowel movement making you lose weight easier.

2. Boosts your immunity

A single pawpaw contains more than 200% of your daily requirement of Vitamin C, making it a great source for your immunity.

3. Pawpaw lowers cholesterol

Pawpaw is loaded with fibre, Vitamin C and antioxidants which helps prevent cholesterol build up in your arteries. Too much cholesterol build-up can lead to several heart diseases including heart attack and hypertension.

ALSO READ: 5 delicious things you must eat this weekend

4. Protects against arthritis

Eating papayas are good for your bones as they have anti-inflammatory properties like Vitamin C which helps in keeping you safe from arthritis.

A study published in Annals of the Rheumatic Diseases showed that people who consumed foods low in Vitamin C were three times more likely to have arthritis than those who didn’t.

ALSO READ: 10 most surprising high-fibre foods

5. Helps ease menstrual pain

An enzyme called Papain helps in regulating and easing flow during menstrual periods. This enzyme can be found in pawpaw. Women who are experiencing menstrual pain try taking several servings of pawpaw.

6. Pawpaw helps reduce stress

Pawpaw is rich in several nutrients like Vitamin C which can keep you free from stress. According to a study conducted in the University of Alabama, 200 mg of Vitamin C can help regulate the flow of stress hormones in rats.