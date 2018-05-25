Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

Health benefits of pawpaw

Healthy Living Health benefits of pawpaw

The health benefits of papaya include asthma prevention, anti-cancer properties, weight loss and even aids digestion.

  • Published:
5 unbelievable health benefits of pawpaw seeds play

Health benefits of pawpaw

(Loop)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Pawpaw has a range of health benefits thanks to its main component Vitamin C.

The health benefits of papaya include asthma prevention, anti-cancer properties, weight loss and even aids digestion. Here are some of the top health benefits of papaya.

5 unbelievable health benefits of pawpaw seeds play The fibre content in papaya leaves you feeling full (WikiHow)

 

1. Pawpaw helps you lose weight

Looking to lose weight? Include pawpaw in your diet as it is very low in calories. The fibre content in papaya leaves you feeling full and also clears your bowel movement making you lose weight easier.

2. Boosts your immunity

A single pawpaw contains more than 200% of your daily requirement of Vitamin C, making it a great source for your immunity.

3. Pawpaw lowers cholesterol

Pawpaw is loaded with fibre, Vitamin C and antioxidants which helps prevent cholesterol build up in your arteries. Too much cholesterol build-up can lead to several heart diseases including heart attack and hypertension.

Pawpaw play Pawpaw is loaded with fibre, Vitamin C and antioxidants (Answers Africa )

ALSO READ: 5 delicious things you must eat this weekend

4. Protects against arthritis

Eating papayas are good for your bones as they have anti-inflammatory properties like Vitamin C which helps in keeping you safe from arthritis.

A study published in Annals of the Rheumatic Diseases showed that people who consumed foods low in Vitamin C were three times more likely to have arthritis than those who didn’t.

ALSO READ: 10 most surprising high-fibre foods

5. Helps ease menstrual pain

An enzyme called Papain helps in regulating and easing flow during menstrual periods. This enzyme can be found in pawpaw. Women who are experiencing menstrual pain try taking several servings of pawpaw.

6. Pawpaw helps reduce stress

Pawpaw is rich in several nutrients like Vitamin C which can keep you free from stress. According to a study conducted in the University of Alabama, 200 mg of Vitamin C can help regulate the flow of stress hormones in rats.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is a lifestyle reporter at Pulse A fun loving creative writer, lover of life, food, travelling, cuddles and Ice-cream. Follow me on Instagram:@thatgaltolani Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Achicha Ede How to make this fantastic Igbo dishbullet
2 Reaching For The Sky India is building the largest statue in the worldbullet
3 Bucket List 7 crazy things to do in Africa before you turn 30bullet

Related Articles

Healthy Eating Health benefits of Jackfruit
Food & Health Health benefits of corn
Health benefits of Garlic and Honey
Eating Healthy Why Nigerians include boiled eggs in almost every meal
Dieting Best foods to eat while undergoing chemotherapy
DIY How to make your own soy milk
DIY Soups every Nigerian should be able to make
Food Guide The best West African restaurants in London
Ramadan Dates: the fruit of the holy month

Travel, Arts & Culture

The most beautiful world heritage sites in West Africa
History The most beautiful world heritage sites in West Africa
Amarachi Nwosu
Pulse Interview Amarachi Nwosu speaks on Nigeria's creative renaissance and using visual storytelling to create diverse narratives
5 iconic monuments in Nigeria you should visit
See & Do 5 iconic monuments in Nigeria you should visit
Where to find the best street food in Lagos
Guides & Tips Where to find the best street food in Lagos