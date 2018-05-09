Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

Health benefits of Palm Kernel Oil

Palm Oil Health benefits of Palm Kernel Oil

It not only improves skin and hair growth but also has great nutritional benefits associated with it.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Health benefits of Palm Kernel Oil play

Health benefits of Palm Kernel Oil

(Livestrong)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Here is why you should ditch those fatty oils and stick to palm kernel oil for cooking.

Palm kernel oil has so many benefits that are often overlooked. It not only improves skin and hair growth but also has great nutritional benefits associated with it.

play It not only improves skin and hair growth but also has great nutritional benefits associated with it (Pulse)

 

ALSO READ: 5 diseases you never knew African Velvet Tamarind (Awin) could treat

Such benefits include:

1. It has zero cholesterol

This fact tops all benefits palm oil has. This makes it a perfect replacement for butter. People with high cholesterol and heart disease can easily switch over to healthy palm oil without worry.

2. Contains unsaturated fats

Palm oil is an amazing source of unsaturated fats as well as medium chain fatty acids. These qualities make it ideal for healthier skin, bones and joints. It boosts bone health and also acts as a blood coagulant thanks to Vitamin K.

3. Packed with nutrients

Palm kernel oil also has high nutritional value. It has numerous nutrients that are essential for maintaining good health. The presence of palmitic acid, considered as a 16-carbon saturated fatty acid, makes it distinctive from other cooking oils.

ALSO READ: How to make Nigerian aphrodisiac drink

4. Provides naturally soft and healthy skin

Palm kernel oil also makes the skin naturally soft and glossy without it getting a greasy appearance. The oil is a major ingredient in the production of soap bars and skin creams.

It also provides relief to ragged cuticles and itchy skin.

5. Palm Kernel Oil is loaded with antioxidants

Palm oil provides amazing anti-ageing benefits. It prevents the occurrence of wrinkles and fine lines. It is capable of providing protection against harmful UV rays and other toxins. Therefore, it is wise to include palm kernel oil in your daily diet.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is an Associate at Pulse A fun loving creative writer, lover of life, food, travelling, cuddles and Ice-cream. Follow me on Instagram:@thatgaltolani Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Plantain The health benefits of eating this food are unbelievablebullet
2 Food Recipe How to cook the delicious Afang Soupbullet
3 Travel 10 countries you've been mispronouncing your entire lifebullet

Related Articles

Fruits Health benefits of lime
Eating Right The best foods to fight exhaustion
Dieting Why you should add lemon in every food
Health & Food These are the best food for your skin
Foodie 5 delicious things you must eat this weekend
Foodie 10 foods you've been pronouncing wrong all your life
African Cuisine How to make Djibouti banana fritters
Weird Visit the upside down houses of Morocco
Food Dangers Why you should stop eating Cassava

Travel, Arts & Culture

How to make Nigerian Fish rolls
Food Recipe How to make Nigerian Fish rolls
Mushroom pie
Pulse Food How to make mushroom pie
Slow cooked lamb shanks
Pulse Food How to prepare slow cooked lamb shanks
Lemon Rice
Pulse Food How to prepare lemon rice