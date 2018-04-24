Health benefits of lime

news

Limes possess a powerful set of health benefits thanks to a combination of vitamin C and antioxidants.

They are widely available and easy to eat, making it the perfect way to help your diet.

Some of lime benefits include:

1. Help Fight Against Cancer

Lime has an impressive ability to fight against cancer cells in the body. They are packed with antioxidants, which are compounds that fight against the harmful free radicals that can cause cell damage and chronic disease.

Several of the compounds found in limes have been shown to have potent cancer-fighting properties.

2. Improves Heart Health

Studies show that eating lime fruit could reduce severe heart disease risk factors and may even help give your heart a boost . Limes have vitamin C in them, an important nutrient that may be protective against heart disease.

3. Boost Immunity

Limes are an excellent source of vitamin C. Just one lime can contain nearly one-third of your vitamin C needs for a day. Getting enough vitamin C in your diet is important when it comes to immunity.

Meeting your vitamin C needs could help reduce the duration and severity of respiratory tract infections and could also help prevent and improve the outcomes of malaria, diarrhoea and pneumonia.

4. Increase Iron Absorption

Iron is a very important mineral the human body needs. It is involved in the production of blood and is one of the main components of haemoglobin, which helps provide the body with the oxygen that it needs.

The vitamin C found in limes can actually help increase iron absorption to prevent iron deficiency.

To maximize your iron absorption, make sure your meals contain a good mix of iron-rich foods, like meat, lentils and spinach.

5. Enhance Weight Loss

Trading your soda for lime water could help you lose weight significantly.

Limes have also been shown to have some beneficial weight-reducing properties. Combine limes with a diet full of fruits and vegetables to see the most results.