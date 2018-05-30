news

Your grandfather was right when he introduced you to your first Kola nut. Kola nut, a staple in West Africa, can benefit you in a lot of ways if adequately measured.

Its health benefits include promoting weight loss, immunity, aiding prostate cancer, boosting metabolism, alleviating gastric troubles, curing bone illness and treating respiratory disease.

Health benefits of kola nut include:

1. Boost Immunity

Kola nuts anti-oxidant property wipes out free-radicals from the body producing an effective immune response against foreign particles. It provides stronger resistance by keeping you away from harmful toxins. It reduces your susceptibility and provides you potent immune response when you consume it on a regular basis.

2. Boosts Metabolism

Kola nut produces maximum metabolic rate in the body up to 118%. It can also aid people with slow metabolic function. Be careful though, kola has a negative effect on people who suffer from a heart condition as it acts as a stimulant.

3. Cures Bones illness

Regular conssumption of kola nut can help you to deal with Osteoarthritis disease. It contains an essential component that eases knees pain. These mini nuts relieve stiffness and swelling in cartilage and joints.

4. Treat Respiratory Disease

Caffeine acts as a bronchodilator and dilates bronchioles and bronchi which in turn reduce the occurrences of influenza, pneumonia, and asthma. Caffeine can provide you relive from contracted bronchia.

5. Relieves Migraine

Kola help relief severe migraines due to the rich content of theobromine and caffeine. These compounds improve the blood flow in your head as it works as a cerebral vasodilator.