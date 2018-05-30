Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

Health benefits of Kola nut

Eating Right Health benefits of Kola nut

Its health benefits include promoting weight loss, aiding prostate cancer, curing bone illness and treating respiratory disease.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Health benefits of Kola nut play

Health benefits of Kola nut

(Simon)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Your grandfather was right when he introduced you to your first Kola nut. Kola nut, a staple in West Africa, can benefit you in a lot of ways if adequately measured.

Its health benefits include promoting weight loss, immunity, aiding prostate cancer, boosting metabolism, alleviating gastric troubles, curing bone illness and treating respiratory disease.

The 7 incredible health benefits of bitter kola play Kola nut is originated from the from the kola tree in the African rainforest (Livestrong )

 

Health benefits of kola nut include:

1. Boost Immunity

Kola nuts anti-oxidant property wipes out free-radicals from the body producing an effective immune response against foreign particles. It provides stronger resistance by keeping you away from harmful toxins. It reduces your susceptibility and provides you potent immune response when you consume it on a regular basis.

ALSO READ: Health benefits of watermelon

2. Boosts Metabolism

Kola nut produces maximum metabolic rate in the body up to 118%. It can also aid people with slow metabolic function. Be careful though, kola has a negative effect on people who suffer from a heart condition as it acts as a stimulant.

3. Cures Bones illness

Regular conssumption of kola nut can help you to deal with Osteoarthritis disease. It contains an essential component that eases knees pain. These mini nuts relieve stiffness and swelling in cartilage and joints.

play Caffeine can provide you relive from contracted bronchia (DoveMed)

 

4. Treat Respiratory Disease

Caffeine acts as a bronchodilator and dilates bronchioles and bronchi which in turn reduce the occurrences of influenza, pneumonia, and asthma. Caffeine can provide you relive from contracted bronchia.

ALSO READ: 10 most surprising high-fibre foods

5. Relieves Migraine

Kola help relief severe migraines due to the rich content of theobromine and caffeine. These compounds improve the blood flow in your head as it works as a cerebral vasodilator.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Healthy Living Health benefits of pawpawbullet
2 Travel Guide The world's 5 hardest countries to visitbullet
3 Foodie 5 delicious things you must eat this weekendbullet

Related Articles

Tiger Nut The health benefits of this plant are wonderful
Healthy Eating Health benefits of Jackfruit
Democracy Day 2018 5 Nigerian dishes for you to eat on this holiday
Eating Healthy Why Nigerians include boiled eggs in almost every meal
Food & Health Health benefits of corn
DIY How to make your own soy milk
Health benefits of Garlic and Honey
Healthy Living Health benefits of pawpaw
Ramadan Dates: the fruit of the holy month
Bitter Kola The 7 health benefits of this plant are incredible

Travel, Arts & Culture

All you need to know about Canadian immigration
Canada All you need to know migrating to this country
5 democracy day dishes for you
Democracy Day 2018 5 Nigerian dishes for you to eat on this holiday
5 ways to celebrate democracy day
Democracy Day 2018 5 ways to celebrate this public holiday
Travel to Isreal to get the best medical weed
Marijuana Travel to Isreal to get the best medical weed