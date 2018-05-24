Health benefits of Jackfruit

Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

Jackfruit is a great source of Vitamin C and antioxidants, which can strengthen your immune system

(Reader's Digest)
Jackfruit is a healthy source of vitamin, minerals, phytonutrients, carbohydrate, electrolytes, fiber, fat and protein.

Known as the jack of all fruit due to its many health benefits, this fruit also contains calorie but no cholesterol or saturated fats.

Jackfruit is a great source of Vitamin C and antioxidants (World Atlas)

 

With so many benefits, jackfruit should be included in your daily diet.

1. Prevents constipation

You can consume jackfruit seeds directly to prevent constipation. Jackfruit is a rich source of dietary fiber that makes it a bulk laxative. This helps to improve digestion and prevents constipation.

2. Strengthens the immune system

Jackfruit is a great source of Vitamin C and antioxidants, which can strengthen your immune system which protects the body from many common diseases such as cough, cold and flu.

Jackfruit also provides protection against colon, lung and oral cavity cancer ( Media India Group)

3. Prevents cancer

Research shows that Jackfruit has antioxidants, phytonutrients and flavonoid that provide protection from cancer. Antioxidants in jackfruit protect the body from free radicals. Free radicals are produced due to oxidative stress in the body which damages the DNA of your cell and produces cancer cell. Antioxidants can neutralize these free radicals to protect DNA from free radicals damage. Jackfruit also provides protection against colon, lung and oral cavity cancer.

4. Maintains blood pressure

Jackfruit has potassium that maintains the sodium level in the body. Good level of potassium helps to maintain the fluid level to balance electrolyte. Hence, it is useful to reduce high blood pressure, stroke and heart attack.

5. Prevents colon cancer

Jackfruit is high in dietary supplements that cleanse the toxins from the colon. Hence, it reduces the toxin effects in the colon and gives protection from colon cancer.

