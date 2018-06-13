Pulse.ng logo
Health benefits of Irish potatoes

  • Published:
Irish potatoes act as a rich source of carbohydrates and fibre.

It is an ideal choice for people dieting as it offers enough energy for your body without making you add weight.

Potatoes helps renew cells, movement, digestion and brain development.

ALSO READ: 10 most surprising high-fibre foods

1. Improves Gut Health

An Irish potato can give you 12% of the fibre you need which helps to promote your gut health. It also has higher levels of dietary fibre that makes it a perfect choice to improve your digestion and regularize your bowel movements.

Irish potatoes also protect your body from developing colon cancer.

2. Irish potato helps facilitate digestion

Carbohydrates present in Irish potatoes help in quick and easy digestion. This makes it a good choice for babies and patients who face difficulty in digesting foods.

3. Prevents Scurvy

Irish potatoes are rich in Vitamin C which prevents deficiency diseases like scurvy. It also prevents the occurrence of other symptoms like cold, viral infections, bleeding gums and spongy inflamed gums.

play Applying the juice of raw potatoes over inflammation can provide good relief (PotatoPro)

4. Cures Inflammation

Irish potatoes are rich in antioxidants, as it contains Vitamin C to repair the wear and tear of the body cells. It is very effective in dealing with both external and internal inflammation issues.

It also has Vitamin B6 and potassium to relieve the digestive system inflammation and inflamed intestines. Applying the juice of raw potatoes over inflammation can provide good relief.

5. Lowers Blood Pressure

Irish potatoes have the ability to lower blood pressure levels thanks to its essential vitamins that can control stress, tension and anxiety.

The fibre found in potatoes lowers the level of cholesterol and promotes insulin production in your body. This, in turn, lowers the level of blood pressure in your body.

