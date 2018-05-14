Health benefits of Garlic and Honey

news

Garlic and honey have been used as medicinal remedies for thousand of years and make a very potent combination together when consumed.

By combining the honey and garlic you make it more tolerable to eat raw garlic in high quantities. The honey is also loaded with health benefits and the two together can keep your immune system operating at its best.

Although garlic and honey have good benefits for the body, you should still be careful in using both. For honey, choose pure honey instead of mixed honey and do not dab garlic on your skin to avoid burns.

1. Improve the quality of your bloodstream

Garlic promotes the production of gastric juices which are essential for the correct absorption of iron. In addition to that, it’s rich in vitamins and minerals, so by consuming it you enrich your bloodstream. It also reduces cholesterol and triglyceride levels so it prevents your blood from thickening, allowing it to flow normally which helps prevent cardiovascular problems.

2. Protect your defences

Garlic helps your immune system stay stronger, helping to defend you against microbes and bacteria. It’s also important to keep your immune system in a healthy state to avoid critical conditions like cancer.

3. It helps you lose weight

Honey is very satisfying. When you consume garlic with honey on an empty stomach it nourishes you while also reducing your cravings for food. This reduces stress and the production of cortisol.

4. Reduces inflammation

If you have chronic pain, add honey and garlic to your diet. Not only would it relax you, you would need fewer painkillers or ibuprofen.

5. A source of energy