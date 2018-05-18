news

Corn is easily available across markets all over the world and has so many health benefits.

Health benefits of corn include diabetes management, and prevention of heart conditions, lower blood pressure, and neural-tube defects at birth. Corn or maize is one of the most popular cereals in the world and forms the staple food in many countries.

1. Prevents Hemorrhoids

The fibre content aids in alleviating digestive problems such as constipation and haemorrhoids as well as lowering the risk of colon cancer.

Fibre has long been promoted as a way to reduce colon risk. Fibre helps bulk up bowel movements, which stimulates peristaltic motion and the production of gastric juice and bile. It can also add bulk to overly loose stools, which can reduce the chances of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and diarrhoea.

2. Weight Gain

Corn is a rich source of calories this is why, it is often turned to for quick weight gain, and combined with the ease and flexibility of growing conditions for corn, the high-calorie content makes it vital for the survival of dozens of agricultural nations.

3. Provides important minerals

Corn is abundant in minerals like phosphorus, magnesium, manganese, zinc, iron, and copper are found in all varieties of corn. It also contains trace minerals like selenium, which are difficult to find in most normal diets. Phosphorus is essential for regulating normal growth, bone health, and optimal kidney functioning. Magnesium is for maintaining a normal heart rate and for increasing bone mineral density.

4. Protects Your Heart

Corn oil has been shown to have an anti-atherogenic effect on cholesterol levels, thus reducing the risk of various cardiovascular diseases. Corn oil, in particular, is the best way to improve heart health and this is derived from the fact that corn is close to an optimal fatty acid combination. This will reduce the chances of arteries becoming clogged, reduce blood pressure, and lower the chances of heart attack and stroke.

5. Prevents Anemia

Corn helps prevent anemia caused by a deficiency of these vitamins. It also has a significant level of iron, which is one of the essential minerals needed to form new red blood cells.