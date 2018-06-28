Health benefits of cashew nuts

news

Cashews are packed with vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. These include vitamins E, K, and B6, along with minerals like copper, phosphorus, zinc, magnesium, iron, and selenium, all of which are important for maintaining good bodily function.

Their health benefits include improving eye health, heart health, weight loss and others.

1. Improves your heart health

Eating more cashews can lower your risk of heart diseases. This happens by reducing blood pressure and “bad” cholesterol. Nuts are naturally cholesterol-free and contain good amounts of heart-healthy fats, fibre, and protein. They also contain arginine, which protects the inner lining of artery walls.

Other vitamins and minerals in nuts, like potassium, vitamins E and B6, and folic acid, also help to fight heart disease.

2. Helps you lose weight

Two servings of nuts is helpful in fighting against cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and cancer. Eating cashew is an excellent way to manage your weight and reduce the build-up of fat and cholesterol in the heart.

3. Blood Health

Copper and iron found in cashews help the body form and utilize red blood cells which in turn keeps blood vessels, nerves, the immune system, and bones healthy and functioning properly.

4. Helps reduce the risk of diabetes

Very low amounts of sugar and cholesterol in cashews makes them safe for diabetic patients and even helps in lowering the risk of type 2 diabetes.

5. Anti-Cancer agent

Research has shown that the wealth of antioxidants like anacardic acids, cardanols, and cardols in cashews make them effective for people undergoing treatments for tumour and cancer.