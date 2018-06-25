news

Two young Nigerian artists, Yinfaowei Harrison and Ifesinachi Orjiekwe, have their works featured on Google doodles in celebration of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia.

The two friends who have done numerous collaborations together, had Google contact them to draw a doodle for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The duo excitedly tell Google what football means to them and Nigerians while working on the project, "Football to Nigerians means a lot more than a game - it's love, and more importantly a way of life. Only football can bring people of different tribes and ethnic groups together under one roof."

Meet Yinfaowei Harrison and Ifesinachi Orjiekwe

Orjiekwe is freelance storyboard artist and comic book illustrator currently working on a graphic novel, "Canine Bastards" with Harrison.

Harrison, born in 1992 at Asaba, Delta State, Nigeria, is a freelance colourist trying to transition into environment and concept art for games and animations. His professional journey into illustration began in 2012 with an internship at Kuluya, gaming studio making African and Nigerian theme styled games in Lagos Nigeria.

Harrison has since left to pursue his dreams as a freelance comic colourist, working on titles including "Tarzan" for Dynamite Comics, an issue of "Skull Kickers" for Image Comics, "Captain Canuack" for Chapter House, some covers for "John Wick" and the webcomic series "Under a Jovian Sun".