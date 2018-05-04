Goat meat pepper soup for the weekend

Pepper soup can be eaten alone or with agidi, white rice or boiled yam.
Goat Meat
Ehu/Ariwo or Calabash Nutmeg
Pepper
Scent leaves or 2 tablespoons dry uziza
Onions
Salt
Stock cubes
1. Prepare your goat meat for cooking. Goat meat is tough so cook for long.
2. Add the stock cubes, ground ehu seeds, onions and start cooking.
3. When the meat is done, remove the onions. Add pepper, scent leaves or uziza leaves.
4. Cover the pot and leave to simmer for 5 minutes.
Your pepper soup is ready.
Serve hot with rice, agidi or yam.