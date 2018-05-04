Goat meat pepper soup for the weekend

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

When the gods came down to earth, the first thing they asked for was Pepper soup.

Pepper soup can be eaten alone or with agidi, white rice or boiled yam.

Ingredients

Goat Meat

Ehu/Ariwo or Calabash Nutmeg

Pepper

Scent leaves or 2 tablespoons dry uziza

Onions

Salt

Stock cubes

Preparation

1. Prepare your goat meat for cooking. Goat meat is tough so cook for long.

2. Add the stock cubes, ground ehu seeds, onions and start cooking.

3. When the meat is done, remove the onions. Add pepper, scent leaves or uziza leaves.

4. Cover the pot and leave to simmer for 5 minutes.

Your pepper soup is ready.

Serve hot with rice, agidi or yam.