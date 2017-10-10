"Glimpse" :  Spirit of David Gospel Dance Club delivers thrilling performance

The Spirit of David Gospel Dance Club wowed the audience with a thrilling performance on October 1, 2017.

From the artistic stage to the passion in the feet of the dancers, as well as the ecstatic crowd who could not hold back the thrill they felt from every performance, it was incredible.

‘Glimpse’ was staged by Spirit of David Gospel Dance Club and took place at the Banquet Hall, National Theatre, Lagos on October 1, 2017, in commemoration of the Nigeria Independence day.