Forget Calabar :  5 places to visit in Cross River state

If you are going to Calabar for the carnival, then take time out to explore the state.

The first thing that comes to mind when Cross River state is mentioned is Calabar, its capital. However, Cross River state is a big state with diverse sites that will blow your mind! Looking to see more of the state?

Here are 5 sites you can’t afford to miss out on!

1. Obudu Mountain Resort – Obudu Mountain Resort, located in the Obudu Plateau, close to the Cameroon border, in the Northeastern part of Cross Rivers State is one of Africa’s finest and most magnificent tourist destinations. It is a tourist heaven with its inviting natural endowment to be explored.

2. Kwa Falls – Kwa Falls runs southward into the Cross River estuary with 234 steps leading down to the water. This fall is found in Anegeje Village in Akamkpa Local Government Area, about 25 kilometers from Calabar on a good rural road.

The sparkling natural waters eternally fall through the mounds of igneous rocks against a typical tropical mangrove forest of Mahogany, Ebony and Spruce trees adding to the undulating landscape that surrounds the fall. There is no reason why you shouldn’t take a dip in the water whilst there. Be sure to enjoy nature at its best.

3. Ikom Monoliths – Ikom has a long and ancient history with carved stones which date back to 200 AD. On them are engravings which are thought to be similar to those found in Egypt.

The Ikom Monoliths are more than 300 upright, carved stones in the Ikom area of Cross River State. Varying in height from one to two meters, many of the monoliths are grouped in circles facing each other.

4. Cross River National Park – Cross River National Park is an integral part of the Cross River State rainforest conservation area, located in Boki LGA. The park is one of the richest areas of tropical rainforest in West Africa. The Park is home to many localized species of plants and animals which, include gorilla, drill, chimpanzee, a gwantibo or golden potto forest elephant, Saleginella specie.

Baboons, Leopards, Red Foxes, Drill Monkeys, Buffaloes and Elephants are also found there. It also harbours a rich collection of flora and fauna.

5. Agbokim Waterfalls – Often called the seven faced wonder because it is made up of seven streams which display a breathtaking cascade of fresh water plunging down the high cliff into the beautiful tropical rainforest. It is surrounded by steep hills, valleys, and luxuriant vegetation.

Article by Titi Dokubo