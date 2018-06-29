Pulse.ng logo
Foods that help relieve anxiety and stress

Anxiety is a common problem for lots of people and these foods might help relieve it.

  • Published:
(medicalnewstoday)
Mental health is just as important as physical health. Stress and anxiety relief are just a few of the health benefits of these foods.

Feeling overwhelmed by life and work is normal. However, it could denigrate into something more serious, anxiety, which is a mental disorder characterized by constant worry and nervousness.

Below is a list of foods and beverages that have been scientifically proven to reduce symptoms anxiety and stress.

1. Milk

play (medicalnewstoday)

Milk contains proteins, calcium, antioxidants, vitamins B2 and B12, as well as potassium. The protein lactium has a calming effect by lowering blood pressure, while the potassium in milk can help relieve muscle spasms triggered by feeling tense. It is a known fact that a glass of warm milk reduces insomnia. However, it could also prevent fidgeting and uneasiness.

ALSO READ: Why you should start using onion water now

2. Avocado

play (fruttaweb)

 

Avocados are rich in stress-relieving B vitamins. Feelings of anxiety might stem from a vitamin B deficiency, therefore avocados are a prescribed remedy. Also, they’re also high in monounsaturated fat and potassium, which help lower blood pressure.

3. Oats

Coarse oats are high in fiber and help to get serotonin, a calm-inducing hormone, going.

4. Chocolate

play (ndtv)

 

Dark chocolates contain flavanols which are antioxidants that benefit brain function. They also improve blood flow to the brain and promote its ability to adapt to stressful situations.

5. Yogurt

Yoghurt is great for one’s mental health. It contains probiotics which have a positive effect on brain health and relieve stomach problems caused by anxiety.

6. Oranges

play (chrome)

 

Oranges contain Vitamin C which is another vitamin known to lower blood pressure and the stress hormone cortisol. Simply eat a whole orange or drink a glass of freshly squeezed orange juice for a quick burst of vitamin C.

7. Tumeric

Tumeric has a variety of health benefits and that includes promoting brain health and preventing anxiety disorders. It contains curcumin, a compound with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that may alleviate anxiety symptoms.

