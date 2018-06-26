Fela and The Kalakuta Queens go to Abuja

news

After a successful run in Lagos, critically acclaimed musical, Fela and the Kalakuta Queens, officially opened in Abuja on June 8, 2018.

Produced by Bolanle Austen-Peters Production (BAP), the Musical “Fela and The Kalakuta Queens” , a demonstration of the rich cultural heritage Nigeria is blessed with, aired at the NAE Centre, Abuja to the adoration of many.

About Fela and The Kalakuta Queens

The play tells the story of afrobeat musical icon and activist Fela Kuti, reveals the sensational life of the world-renowned Queens of Kalakuta, unmasking common misconceptions about them.

The story of Fela and his Kalakuta queens is a compelling musical narrative of the honest and incomparable love and connection the icon had with his dancers (Queens) who left their homes to follow him, believing in his vision of building a better community through arts and music.

Still a source of inspiration, Bolanle Austen-Peters Production and the MTN Foundation has decided to honour their memories, struggles and bravery with this musical.

The Foundation has continued to express its support for Nigeria’s arts and culture through commitments like Saro the Musical, Waka the Musical, and also the recently acclaimed Nigerian Universities Theatre Arts Festival (NUTAF) in Jos which is geared towards promoting cultural orientation and empowering the youths; to enhance talent and creativity.