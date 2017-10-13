Fast Foods :  This is what Falz's means by 'something light'

When Falz released his 'Something light' jam, little did he know he was talking about these foods.

Check out some delicious light food recipes even Falz would be proud of below:

1. Noodles

Perfect for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, noodles will never let you down. Add peppers, onions, and carrots, plus, you can add in whatever else you have on hand.

2. Spaghetti

Depending on what you are craving. Ignore noodles and try spaghetti. Especially if you have some sauce in your freezer, boil your spag plain and add a bit of sauce on it.

3. Oat

Nothing beats those quick oats especially when you own a microwave.

Maximum of 3 minutes and breakfast is ready.

4. Bread and Egg

Nothing beats fried eggs and bread. The real definition of something light!

5. Salad

Is there anything lighter than Salad? Would be waiting in the comment section!