Fast Foods :  This is what Falz's means by 'something light'

Check out some delicious light food recipes even Falz would be proud of.

When Falz released his 'Something light' jam, little did he know he was talking about these foods.

Check out some delicious light food recipes even Falz would be proud of below:

Yakisoba Noodle Stir Fry, one of the Tyson Tastemakers meal kits play Noodles (Amazon Fresh)

 

1. Noodles

Perfect for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, noodles will never let you down. Add peppers, onions, and carrots, plus, you can add in whatever else you have on hand.

2. Spaghetti

play Try cooking Spaghetti (All Nigerian recipe)

 

Depending on what you are craving. Ignore noodles and try spaghetti. Especially if you have some sauce in your freezer, boil your spag plain and add a bit of sauce on it.

3. Oat

Oats are loaded with beta-glucans, soluble fibers that help with satiety and regulate metabolism. And, unlike most steel-cut oats , these prep in under eight minutes while still boasting four grams of fiber and five grams of protein. Cook with skim milk to bump up the protein quotient and top with fresh berries for a quick, easy breakfast. Kroplin also suggests mixing oats with peanut butter, flaxseeds, and mini chocolate chips. Roll together into bite-sized balls and store in the fridge. play Nothing beats quick oats (Photograph by Getty Images)

 

Nothing beats those quick oats especially when you own a microwave.

Maximum of 3 minutes and breakfast is ready.

4. Bread and Egg

This grilled cheese is definitely a grown-up version of the childhood classic, with two types of cheese, eggs, hummus, and turkey bacon. Don't forget to swap out white bread for two slices of whole wheat, and you have the protein-packed grilled cheese of your dreams. play Bread and Egg (Photograph by Getty Images)

 

Nothing beats fried eggs and bread. The real definition of something light!

5. Salad

1/2 cup distilled white vinegar 1 tsp sugar 3/4 tsp kosher salt, plus more to taste 1/2 small red onion, thinly sliced 3/4 lb skirt steak, trimmed 2 ears corn 1 bunch asparagus, trimmed 1 1/2 tsp low-sodium taco seasoning 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil 4 cups shredded red cabbage 1 avocado, sliced 1/4 cup crumbled cotija or feta cheese play Salad (Photograph by Christopher Testani)

 

Is there anything lighter than Salad? Would be waiting in the comment section!

Author

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is an Associate at Pulse A fun loving creative writer, lover of life, food, travelling, cuddles and Ice-cream. Follow me on Instagram:@thatgaltolani Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

