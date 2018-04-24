Exploring other coastal state's of Nigeria

The 853km long Nigeria coastline runs through seven Southern States of the Federation.

Lagos is not Nigeria's only coastal state thank you.

The 853km long Nigeria coastline runs through seven Southern States of the Federation, Lagos, Ondo, Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Cross Rivers bordering the Atlantic Ocean.

Lagos

Lagos is home to several pristine beaches with a range of activities.

There are private and public beaches in Lagos which offer a place for relaxation and fun, it is an experience you would want.

The most popular of the private beaches is the Elegushi Royal Beach, a private beach owned by the Elegushi Royal family, led by HRM Oba Alayeluwa Saheed Ademola Elegushi. The beach is well known to be the go-to fun place for great meals, nightclubs, and hang out spots.

Ondo State

Civilization started around the shoreline in Araromi, Ondo state. Therefore, numerous developments in water transportation and house construction on partially or completely flooded areas are also a veritable tourist attraction.

Sadly, no hotels or resorts are located close to the beach and the government hasn't taken any steps in making it a tourist hotbed.

Delta State

Delta State is one of the oil-producing states in South-South Nigeria. It is not a land of hills and mountains as nearly 30% of the state is covered by water.

The Asaba beach at Otuogu is somewhere to visit anywhere you visit the capital of Delta State. Several rivers, creeks, and streams keep the beach in place, and it extends to the main capital city of the state. It also extends into several creeks before emptying into the Atlantic Ocean. The white sands of the beach are ideal for relaxation and for social events.

Bayelsa State

Bayelsa's coastline like so many others was used as a means of transporting slaves to the New World.

Akassa Slave Transit Camp and Tunnel, the transit camp found in Ogbokiri, Brass near Akassa in Brass LGA, is the spot where slaves were camped and later transported to America and Caribbean through the Atlantic Ocean.

Beautiful beaches dot Agge, in Ekeremor Local Government and Twon Brass in Brass Local Government.

To be continued.