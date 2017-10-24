Dominio Del Rey Wine :  World class wines, from Spain, crafted for Nigeria

There is an increasing demand for wine as many Nigerians, both men and women, adopt wine as their favourite drink, especially at public functions and indoor celebrations of all kinds.

Wine is now seen to be an ideal alternative to lager for many consumers, particularly female consumers, who generally do not prefer beer and see wine as a much healthier alternative as it does not cause bloating.

Therefore, as the number of women living in Nigeria’s urban areas who are in professional work increases, demand for wine is growing on the one hand. For men on the other hand, the social status that wine confers on drinkers, who consider it to be more sophisticated than other drinks such as beer and gin, has also made it popular.

Health wise for instance, red wine that is high in tannin contains procyanidins which protect against heart disease.

Saharan Distillers, makers of Premium Quality Drinks, would like to introduce to you, Dominio Del Rey Wines…..from the land of the King.

From the country with the largest wine acreage in the world, Spain, we present to you Dominio Del Rey Still Wines – Red Wine, White Wine & Rose, and Dominio Del Rey Sparkling Wines – Brut & Rose.

When looking for Premium, Suitable Wine you need to be mindful of the following criteria as we have:

• Organic Ingredients: Good and healthy wine should made from organic fruits through an organic process and is preserved organically

• Acidity: This refers to the fresh, tart and sour attributes of the wine which are evaluated in relation to how well the acidity balances out the sweetness and bitter components of the wine.

• Food Pairing: In this part of the world where our foods are predominantly spicy, you would want a wine that complements spicy food and appetisers while adding a refreshing and thirst quenching taste.

• Affordable: In your quest for wine you need to ensure you don’t burn a hole in your pockets. You need a wine that provides the best value for mone.

• Packaging & Preservation: Your choice wine has to be specifically designed to withstand humidity and high temperatures while remaining fresh and tasty. A wine that is well sealed to avoid oxidation and air dilution. A wine with a Long Shelf Life.

Check out our Premium range of Still & Sparkling Wines

Dominio Del Rey Red Wine: A rich and fruity tasting wine with a sweet tinge that comes with the full ripened grapes in the warm autumnal sunshine of the Spanish plateau. Dominio stands for Dominion and Royalty, Dominio Del Rey symbolizes exquisiteness.

Dominio Del Rey White Wine: This dry straw coloured wine has the gentle scent of honey & herbs, it is light yet pleasantly tart. Enchanting, exotically-fruited and exuberant, this White Wine comes with an impressive elegance for all the life’s great moments. It redefines elegance with a subtle fresh taste.

Dominio Del Rey Rose: A delicate rose wine, with a subtle sweetness that pairs nicely with your favourite meals. The aroma of this beautiful wine adequately prepares you for its delicious taste. A royal wine with a distinct taste, exclusively made for Royalty.

Dominio Del Rey Sparkling Brut: This is an elegant Sparkling wine, with a refreshingly luxurious bubbly taste. Best served chilled and blends perfectly with spicy food and appetizers. The ultimate every day luxury, this wine makes a statement of class and elegance and freshness. It leaves no bitter after taste and is gentle on the senses.

Dominio Del Rey Sparkling Rose: A delicious Rosé, a perfect food companion, blending perfectly with your meals and satisfying with its bubbly refreshing taste. Whether you’re hosting a party of friends or whipping up a Sparkling cocktail, the Dominio Del Rey Sparkling Cocktail never disappoints. You are just a twist and a pop from luxurious refreshment.

Welcome you to our world!

