Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

Do It For The Gram :  5 Instagrammable places in Paris

Do It For The Gram 5 Instagrammable places in Paris

I have not met one person who has said they never want to go to Paris.

  • Published:
5 Instagrammable places in Paris play

5 Instagrammable places in Paris

(IG | @chateauversailles)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

I have not met one person who has said they never want to go to Paris.

Everyone wants a taste of the city. Paris, the ultra-cosmopolitan French capital city, is the mecca of art, culture, fashion, gastronomy, history and architecture. It is aptly called the City of Light, Love and the capital of fashion.

The city of love has its own je ne sais quoi whether you've been there once, one hundred times or as yet have only seen it in the movies.

Don’t get me started on the language or the cuisine or we will never put an end to this discussion. Having never been to Paris does not mean its beauty cannot be truly appreciated. If you have ever been to Paris and didn’t take a picture, then you never really went there as the beauty of the city would force you to take a snap or two for the gram. Besides the Eiffel tower, there are other beautiful places in Paris that are worth capturing.

Here are 5 Instagrammable places in the city of love

1. Chateau de Versailles

5 Instagrammable places in Paris play

5 Instagrammable places in Paris

(IG | @chateauversailles)

 

This is technically outside of Paris however, a visit to Versailles is a must for any first-timer! The gardens of Versailles are the most intsagrammable you will find, with perfectly positioned symmetry and equally perfect hedge trimmings.

5 Instagrammable places in Paris play

5 Instagrammable places in Paris

(IG | @chateauversailles)

 

2. Le Musée du Louvre

5 Instagrammable places in Paris play

5 Instagrammable places in Paris

( IG | @adcza975)

 

This is the world’s largest museum is also its most visited museum. First constructed as a fortress in the middle ages, the Louvre had to be rebuilt in the mid-16th century and was converted into a royal palace.

5 Instagrammable places in Paris play

5 Instagrammable places in Paris

(IG | @catab1709busu)

 

5 Instagrammable places in Paris play

5 Instagrammable places in Paris

( IG | @calvinshensyd)

 

In 1793 in the midst of the Revolution the Louvre became a museum. You can’t be a fan of Dan Brown and not pay a visit to the Louvre.

3. Catacombes de Paris

5 Instagrammable places in Paris play

5 Instagrammable places in Paris

(IG | @wanderlust_sammy)

 

It may be called the city of light but Paris also has a dark side to it and the catacombs proves this. Despite being one of Paris’ most abominable and ghastly sights, the Catacombs have proved to be a big hit with the tourists!

5 Instagrammable places in Paris play

5 Instagrammable places in Paris

(IG | @pink_bunny_the_official)

 

The catacomb is found 130 steps (20m below street level and has 1.7km of underground tunnels, lined with the skeletons of once alive Parisians stacked in the walls.

4. Hotel des Invalides

5 Instagrammable places in Paris play

5 Instagrammable places in Paris

(IG | @remymusserphotography)

 

This is a Baroque complex made up of the largest single collection of monuments in Paris with no less than 4 museums, including Musée de l'Armée and 2 churches.

5 Instagrammable places in Paris play

5 Instagrammable places in Paris

( IG | @logist_casa_flore)

 

5. La Seine

This is the beating heart of the city of love. The River Seine originates in Saint-Seine which is near Dijon. Flowing 776 km long through Paris until finally it reaches Le Havre and the English Channel.

5 Instagrammable places in Paris play

5 Instagrammable places in Paris

(IG | @irina_kulaeva)

 

The Seine has played a central role in Parisian life since the founding of the city so it comes as no surprise that the river is shrouded in folk-lore and mystery.

5 Instagrammable places in Paris play

5 Instagrammable places in Paris

(IG | @Bella_mela)

 

Legend has it that after Joan of Arc was burned at the stake in 1431, her ashes were thrown into the Seine. From the river, you will get breath-taking views of the Tour Eiffel, Notre Dame and the Louvre

Article by Titi Dokubo

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Obalolu Davies

Obalolu Davies Obalolu is a passionate writer who believes hardwork and dedication will get you anywhere in life.

Top 3

1 Insomia 7 Foods that will help you sleep faster at nightbullet
2 Travel light 9 Essential things to always have in your carry-on luggagebullet
3 Chicken Curry Sauce Here's how to cook this Nigerian yummy tasty saucebullet

Related Articles

Travel light 9 Essential things to always have in your carry-on luggage
Pulse List 5 ways to celebrate new year's eve in Lagos
Holiday Top 5 road trip survival kits for adults
Insomia 7 Foods that will help you sleep faster at night

Travel, Arts & Culture

Yejide Runsewe
Travel Hacks Interview with travelpreneur Yejide Runsewe
5 tips for your road trip this Christmas
Holiday Top 5 road trip survival kits for adults
5 ways to celebrate new year's eve in Lagos
Pulse List 5 ways to celebrate new year's eve in Lagos
Three quater view nose
Drawing Here are five basic tutorial that will help improve your technique