Different detox recipes for you

But you don’t need a doctor or some form of treatment to detoxify your body. Detox drinks are easy to make thanks to an abundance of fruits, vegetables and herbs that stimulate detoxification while providing vitamins and minerals that keep the body functioning properly.
Below are some detox recipes you are bound to love.
Bottled water
Lemon
Mint leaves
Ginger
Preparation: Chop all the ingredients, then mix in a bottle of water and shake thoroughly.
Unsweetened almond milk
Almond butter
Banana
Mixed vegetables. Try kale or spinach
Pineapple
Banana
Apple
Spinach
Water