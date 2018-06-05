Different detox recipes for you

news

Detoxing help to naturally boost energy, support digestion, reduce inflammation, cleanse the liver and promote healthy skin.

But you don’t need a doctor or some form of treatment to detoxify your body. Detox drinks are easy to make thanks to an abundance of fruits, vegetables and herbs that stimulate detoxification while providing vitamins and minerals that keep the body functioning properly.

Below are some detox recipes you are bound to love.

Cucumber Lemon Detox Water

Bottled water

Lemon

Mint leaves

Ginger

Preparation: Chop all the ingredients, then mix in a bottle of water and shake thoroughly.

Green Protein Detox Smoothie

Unsweetened almond milk

Almond butter

Banana

Mixed vegetables. Try kale or spinach

Pineapple Banana Detox Smoothie

Pineapple

Banana

Apple

Spinach

Water