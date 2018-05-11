Cook this low carb Nigerian fish soup

Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

This recipe is perfect for those on a low carbohydrate diet in Nigeria.

Ingredients

Soft white fish

Carrot

Onion

Garlic

Cabbage

Curry leaves

Salt

Black pepper

Preparation

1. Heat oil in a pot over medium heat. Add onion, garlic, curry leaves, carrot salt and pepper. Cook until the onion is tender, 2 to 3 minutes.

Add water and bring to a boil.

2. Reduce heat to low, cover and simmer for another 30 minutes. 3. Place fish in the sauce. Cover and simmer until the fish is opaque and tender.

Add your cabbage just before serving to maintain it's crispiness.

Optional: Squeeze lemon juice over the stew just before serving.

