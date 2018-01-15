Centre for memories launches Civil War exhibition in Enugu

news

The Centre for Memories, a non-governmental organization, formally launched its inaugural civil war exhibition on December 28, 2017, at 2 Awgu Street, off Umoji Street, Independence Layout Enugu.

The exhibition titled, ‘Ola Ndi Igbo: Igbo Contributions to Nigeria and the World until 1970’, detailed significant contributions of Ndigbo in various spheres of human endeavour including the arts, sciences, education, sports, literature and enterprise.

The organization aims to become the leading hub for Igbo history, culture and excellence.

Designed by Uzoma Okoye, MD of Etu Odi Communications and curated by Ifeanyi Onwuegbucha, the exhibition included photos, artefacts, and profiles of some of the most illustrious Ndigbo, in Nigeria and in the Diaspora.

Guests used the “Wall of Memories” to capture their most enduring memories most of which were about the legacies of the Civil War.

The Centre for Memories is a repository of the history and culture of Ndigbo and aims to inform and empower leaders to serve with excellence and integrity.

The Centre’s primary purpose is the conservation and promotion of Igbo history, arts and culture through a combination of activities including exhibitions, dialogue sessions, scholarly research, Igbo language classes, book readings, activities for children, and an artisanal corner for pottery, blacksmithing, uli body art, and other forms of Igbo artistry.