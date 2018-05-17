Cast for Lola Shoneyin's play unveiled

Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

The Secret Lives of Baba Segi's Wives

The cast will include Marcy Dolapo Oni, Patrice Naiambana, Jumoké Fashola, Christina Oshunniyi and Layo-Christina Akinlude.

(Arcola Theatre)
Arcola Theatre has announced the casts for Lola Shoneyin’s "The Secret Lives of Baba Segi’s Wives".

Baba Segi's wives will appear as Patrice Naiambana from "Barbershop Chronicles", Jumoké Fashola of BBC Radio London’s Sunday Breakfast Show; Dirty Little Secrets, Christina Oshunniyi from "Queen Elizabeth Hall and Africa Center", Layo-Christina Akinlude who starred in "The Taming of the Shrew" and Marcy Dolapo Oni  of The Marcy Project.

The cast will also include Ayo-Dele Edwards , Tania Nwachukwu , Diana Yekinni, Ayan De First and Usifu Jalloh.

 

The play would run through June and July and casts will also include Ayo-Dele Edwards , Tania Nwachukwu , Diana Yekinni, Ayan De First and Usifu Jalloh.

About The Play

Baba Segi has three wives, seven children, and a mansion filled with riches. But now he has his eyes on Bolanle, a young university graduate wise to life’s misfortunes. When Bolanle responds to Baba Segi’s advances, she unwittingly uncovers a secret which threatens to rock his patriarchal household to the core.

Rotimi's prior work includes a Caine prize-winning story on Nigerian Soldiers who fought in the Burma campaign during World War II

 

Since the novel was first published in 2010, “The Secret Lives of Baba Segi’s wives” has already been under stage lights in Abeokuta featuring prominent Nollywood stars like Adesua Etomi and Joke Silva four years ago.

Rotimi’s prior work includes a Caine prize-winning story on Nigerian Soldiers who fought in the Burma campaign during World War II.

