Bucket List Check out this daredevil swing at the end of the world

With only a lonely seat belt to hold you in, the swing arcs riders out into the air over the canyon.

  • Published:
Casa del Arbol play

Try this daring swing at Casa del Arbol, Ecuador

(Flickr)
Far far away in Ecuador lies a monitoring station in a tree, with a risky swing attached to it.

Known as Casa del Arbol, the purpose of this station is to observe Mount Tungurahua, the nearby active volcano, from its precarious perch.

Try this daring swing at Casa del Arbol, Ecuador (Flickr)

 

While the treehouse itself is a sight to behold, the real attraction is the swing hanging from one of the tree’s skinny branches.

With only a lonely seat belt to hold you in, the swing arcs riders out into the air over the canyon.

The swing is part of a small park at Casa de Arbol, complete with three swings and a small zip line.

The swing is part of a small park at Casa de Arbol (Flickr)

 

Swingers of all ages are welcome to take a ride at the end of the world but at their own risk. Though the swing used to be completely unmonitored, today there are guides to help you buckle in and push you as you swing.

