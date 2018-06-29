Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

Bolatito Aderemi-Ibitola wins N1,000,000 ART X Prize

ART X Bolatito Aderemi-Ibitola wins N1,000,000 prize

Artist's project "Scraps from mama's floor" wins cash grant and solo presentation at art fair.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Winner of ARTX 2018 Bolatito Aderemi-Ibitola play

Winner of ARTX 2018 Bolatito Aderemi-Ibitola

(ARTX)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Transdisciplinary artist and theatre practitioner, Bolatito Aderemi-Ibitola, wins N1,000,000 prize for her project on interactive art.

On Wednesday, June 27, 2018, Bolatito Aderemi-Ibitola walked away with the highly coveted ART X Prize in conjunction with Access Bank. The young artist was presented with a sum of N1,000,000 and would have a solo presentation at the ART X Lagos art fair this November.

Her project, “Scraps from Mama’s Floor" was selected from three finalists by a panel of judges.

Winner Bolatito Aderemi-Ibitola with prize play

Winner Bolatito Aderemi-Ibitola with prize

(ARTX)

ALSO READ: Hot podcasts for bookish people

This year's panel of judges are renowned authorities from the contemporary art world, and they include; Yinka Shonibare MBE, Professor Bruce Onobrakpeya, Wura Natasha Ogunji, Sokari Douglas Camp CBE and Oliver Enwonwu.

Winner Bolatito Aderemi-Ibitola with judges play

Winner Bolatito Aderemi-Ibitola with judges

(ARTX)

 

The other finalists, Ayo Akinwande and Williams Chechet are also fine artists in their own right, who got shortlisted for their respective projects, "The State Dinner " and "Screen Print Series".

ALSO READ: Meet the young Nigerians illustrating Google doodles for the World Cup

Winner Bolatito Aderemi-Ibitola with finalists play

Winner Bolatito Aderemi-Ibitola with finalists

(ARTX)

MEET THE PRIZEWINNER

Bolatito Aderemi-Ibitola is a trans-disciplinary artist working primarily in time based art, interactivity and performance. Along with her artistic practice, Bolatito also works as a devised theatre practitioner, performance studies scholar and teaching artist. Born in Lagos, Nigeria, she immigrated to the United States in 2000. She returned to Nigeria in 2014 where she is now living and working. Bolatito earned her Masters in Performances Studies from Tisch School of the Performing Arts, New York University and holds a Bachelors in Communication Arts with a focus in Television/Film Production and a minor in Political Science from Allegheny College.

play The winning project (ARTX)

About Art X Lagos

ART X is a proud supporter of emerging Nigerian artists. The annual art fair and competition is an avenue to deepen positive engagement with the African and African Diasporan art community.

Keep up with www.artxlagos.com for updates on the upcoming art fair in November.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Adaobi Onyeakagbu

Adaobi Onyeakagbu is a reporter at Pulse.ng A food and travel enthusiast. Follow on Twitter and IG @The_Ardah

Top 3

1 Healthy Living Health benefits of Apple Cider Vinegar you didn't know aboutbullet
2 Health Benefits Why you should start using onion water now!bullet
3 Africa 5 of the most beautiful airports on the continentbullet

Related Articles

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Literary luminary awarded the prestigious PEN Pinter prize
Yinfaowei Harrison, Ifesinachi Orjiekwe Meet the young Nigerians illustrating Google doodles for World Cup 2018
Fela and The Kalakuta Queens Stage play goes to Abuja
Benedict Okuzu Meet the chef bringing Italian Cuisine to Lagos
Pulse Opinion Britain should unconditionally return all stolen artifacts back to Nigeria
Throwback 10 amazing photos of old Nigeria

Travel, Arts & Culture

How to make banana bread
DIY How to make banana bread
How to chop onions without crying
Food Hack How to cut onions without crying
Why you should travel with kids
Why you should travel with kids
Throwback 10 amazing photos of old Nigeria