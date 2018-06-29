Bolatito Aderemi-Ibitola wins N1,000,000 ART X Prize

news

Transdisciplinary artist and theatre practitioner, Bolatito Aderemi-Ibitola, wins N1,000,000 prize for her project on interactive art.

On Wednesday, June 27, 2018, Bolatito Aderemi-Ibitola walked away with the highly coveted ART X Prize in conjunction with Access Bank. The young artist was presented with a sum of N1,000,000 and would have a solo presentation at the ART X Lagos art fair this November.

Her project, “Scraps from Mama’s Floor" was selected from three finalists by a panel of judges.

This year's panel of judges are renowned authorities from the contemporary art world, and they include; Yinka Shonibare MBE, Professor Bruce Onobrakpeya, Wura Natasha Ogunji, Sokari Douglas Camp CBE and Oliver Enwonwu.

The other finalists, Ayo Akinwande and Williams Chechet are also fine artists in their own right, who got shortlisted for their respective projects, "The State Dinner " and "Screen Print Series".

MEET THE PRIZEWINNER

Bolatito Aderemi-Ibitola is a trans-disciplinary artist working primarily in time based art, interactivity and performance. Along with her artistic practice, Bolatito also works as a devised theatre practitioner, performance studies scholar and teaching artist. Born in Lagos, Nigeria, she immigrated to the United States in 2000. She returned to Nigeria in 2014 where she is now living and working. Bolatito earned her Masters in Performances Studies from Tisch School of the Performing Arts, New York University and holds a Bachelors in Communication Arts with a focus in Television/Film Production and a minor in Political Science from Allegheny College.

About Art X Lagos

ART X is a proud supporter of emerging Nigerian artists. The annual art fair and competition is an avenue to deepen positive engagement with the African and African Diasporan art community.

Keep up with www.artxlagos.com for updates on the upcoming art fair in November.