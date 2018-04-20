Bitter leaf soup for the weekend

Washing and squeezing the bitter leaves till all traces of bitterness has been washed off is adviced.
A well-prepared bitter leaf soup should not have a bitter taste. Washing and squeezing the bitter leaves till all traces of bitterness has been washed off is adviced.
ALSO READ: Get this homemade Nkwobi recipe
Washed and squeezed bitter leaf
Cocoyam corms
Palm Oil
Assorted Beef
Assorted Fish
Pepper, salt and ground crayfish
Stock cubes
Ogiri Igbo (traditional seasoning)
ALSO READ: Enjoy this weight loss meal made from oat
Before preparing: Wash and cook the cocoyam till soft. Remove the peels and use a mortar and pestle to pound to a smooth paste.
1. Boil the assorted meat, stock fish and dry fish till they are well done.
2,. When the meat is done, add 2 stock cubes and cook for 5 minutes. how to add cocoyam to the soup
3. Add pepper, ground crayfish, bitter leaves and cook for 10 minutes. Then add the cocoyam paste (in small lumps) and the palm oil.
4. Leave to cook till all the cocoyam lumps have dissolved.
Enjoy!