Bitter leaf soup for the weekend

Bitter leaf soup is native to the Igbos of Eastern Nigeria and is one of the most traditional soups in Nigeria the country.

A well-prepared bitter leaf soup should not have a bitter taste. Washing and squeezing the bitter leaves till all traces of bitterness has been washed off is adviced.

Ingredients

Washed and squeezed bitter leaf

Cocoyam corms

Palm Oil

Assorted Beef

Assorted Fish

Pepper, salt and ground crayfish

Stock cubes

Ogiri Igbo (traditional seasoning)

Preparation

Before preparing: Wash and cook the cocoyam till soft. Remove the peels and use a mortar and pestle to pound to a smooth paste.

1. Boil the assorted meat, stock fish and dry fish till they are well done.

2,. When the meat is done, add 2 stock cubes and cook for 5 minutes. how to add cocoyam to the soup

3. Add pepper, ground crayfish, bitter leaves and cook for 10 minutes. Then add the cocoyam paste (in small lumps) and the palm oil.

4. Leave to cook till all the cocoyam lumps have dissolved.

Enjoy!