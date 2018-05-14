Bisi Silva, Nike Art Gallery to storm Paris for art exhibit

news

The Nigerian Creative Arts Exchange is 5 days away and we are set for a celebration of Nigerian art, cuisine, film, fashion & music. We have been introduced to the fashion gurus, let’s meet our art aficionadas!

Nike Art Gallery was founded by Nike Davies Okundaye and is Nigeria’s biggest art gallery dealing in a wide range of artistic masterpieces.

From textile to dance and sculpture, Nike Art Gallery represents the flourishing of Nigeria’s ancient culture in modern cities with art centers scattered around Lagos, Oshogbo & Abuja.

Bisi Silva is the highly regarded independent curator and the founder of Centre for Contemporary Art, Lagos which opened in December 2007.

She is also the recipient of multiple international residencies and fellowships including the Rockefeller Foundation Bellagio Scholars’ Residency Programme.

The cultural extravaganza is geared towards showcasing the finest and best of Nigerian culture in the beautiful city of Paris thus presenting Nigeria as a viable investment hub and a top tourism destination haven.

There are more surprise announcements to come so keep up with NCAE on social via @cre8iveartxchangeng on Instagram & Facebook for all the gist on the go! Also follow the hashtag #NCAE & NCAE2018.

ABOUT NIGERIAN CREATIVE ARTS EXCHANGE (NCAE)

The Nigerian Creative Arts Exchange is a celebration of Nigeria’s best in culture through the eyes of its fashion, art, cuisine, drama and film. Beyond a mere cultural exhibition, NCAE seeks to use this platform to attract foreign investment as well as tourist to experience Nigeria in all its glory. For more information, visit www.nigeriacreativeartsexchange.com or follow @cre8iveartxchangeng on Instagram & Facebook @cre8iveartxchangeng