Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

Best foods to eat while undergoing chemotherapy

Dieting Best foods to eat while undergoing chemotherapy

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Best foods to eat while undergoing chemotherapy play

Best foods to eat while undergoing chemotherapy

(Pinterest)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Patients undergoing chemotherapy experience severe side effects including fatigue, weight loss, vomiting and nausea.

These foods help minimize chemo side effects, but cancer patients should see a dietician during chemo.

1. Rice

How to cook coconut rice play

How to cook coconut rice

(Revi's Foodography)

ALSO READ: 10 most surprising high-fibre foods

Whole foods like rice, bananas, bread will help bind your stool if you have diarrhoea from chemotherapy. Also avoid fatty foods, raw fruits, and whole grain products, they can make diarrhoea worse.

2. Orange

Orange juice will help relieve dry mouth before it takes hold by filling your diet with plenty of sweet and tart foods. Drinking liquids like lemonade and orange juice will help you produce more saliva because their tartness stimulates your saliva glands. Do not eat or drink these foods if your treatment has left you with a sore mouth or throat.

3. Carrots

Best foods to eat while undergoing chemotherapy play

Best foods to eat while undergoing chemotherapy

(Pinterest)

 

Carrots are common in every diet for cancer patients. According to a 2014 study by the New Zealand Institute for Plant and Food Research certain plant compounds can make chemotherapy more effective by stopping a mechanism in the body that can sometimes interfere with cancer treatment.

4. Onion and Garlic

play (Pinterest)

 

Onion and garlic will go a long to boost your immune system. These cancer fighters contain high levels of antioxidants, which have been shown to stimulate the immune system’s natural defences against cancer.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is a lifestyle reporter at Pulse A fun loving creative writer, lover of life, food, travelling, cuddles and Ice-cream. Follow me on Instagram:@thatgaltolani Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Fulani 5 things you should know about this ethnic tribebullet
2 Top 5 most dangerous places on earthbullet
3 Food & Health Health benefits of cornbullet

Related Articles

Health benefits of Garlic and Honey
Food & Health Health benefits of corn
Ramadan Dates: the fruit of the holy month
DIY How to make your own soy milk
Diet Meal Cook this low carb Nigerian fish soup
Food Guide The best West African restaurants in London
DIY Soups every Nigerian should be able to make
Food Guide 10 mouthwatering West African dishes you need to try
Northern Dishes How to make Dan Wake (Son of Beans)
Food Recipe Turn your cocoyam into fufu with this simple recipe

Travel, Arts & Culture

Farido Ado makes TIME Next Generation Leaders list
Farida Ado Nigerian author makes TIME Next Generation Leaders list
This Ewedu recipe is fit for the gods
DIY Soups every Nigerian should be able to make
Sweet Ramadan traditions from around the world
Explore Sweet Ramadan traditions from around the world
Serrabellum relaxing on her Dubai trip
Lifestyle Blogger Instagram influencer Serrabellum gives us serious Dubai FOMO