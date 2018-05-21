Best foods to eat while undergoing chemotherapy

These foods help minimize chemo side effects, but cancer patients should see a dietician during chemo.
Whole foods like rice, bananas, bread will help bind your stool if you have diarrhoea from chemotherapy. Also avoid fatty foods, raw fruits, and whole grain products, they can make diarrhoea worse.
Orange juice will help relieve dry mouth before it takes hold by filling your diet with plenty of sweet and tart foods. Drinking liquids like lemonade and orange juice will help you produce more saliva because their tartness stimulates your saliva glands. Do not eat or drink these foods if your treatment has left you with a sore mouth or throat.
Carrots are common in every diet for cancer patients. According to a 2014 study by the New Zealand Institute for Plant and Food Research certain plant compounds can make chemotherapy more effective by stopping a mechanism in the body that can sometimes interfere with cancer treatment.
Onion and garlic will go a long to boost your immune system. These cancer fighters contain high levels of antioxidants, which have been shown to stimulate the immune system’s natural defences against cancer.