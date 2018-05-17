Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

Author of 'Noir n'est pas mon metier' lights up the red carpet with b

Cannes Film Festival Authors of 'Noir n'est pas mon metier' light up the red carpet with black girl magic

These sixteen women took to the famous Cannes steps to protest racial inequality in world cinema and looked sensational in Balmain.

  • Published:
The ladies who contributed to 'Noir n'est pas mon metier' gather on the famous steps at Cannes Film Festival play

The ladies who contributed to 'Noir n'est pas mon metier' gather on the famous steps at Cannes Film Festival

(Culturebox)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

These sixteen black women came to Cannes to make their voices heard. Look how the authors of 'Noir n'est pas mon metier' lit up the red carpet with black girl magic.

With the new Spike Lee film debuting, the talented Ava DuVernay on the jury and a rise of black actresses on Wednesday night, there was no question of the presence of black people in the cinema was felt at the 71st Cannes Film Festival.

Authors of 'Noir n'est pas mon metier' (Black is not my job) led by the actress Aïssa Maïga took to the steps of the film festival to highlight the discrimination and humiliation of black women in world cinema. Speaking to the crowd, Aïssa said, 'Why are so many talented women and girls, from Africa and overseas, who master their art , cinema, theatre, sometimes sing, dance, write, seem to remain irremediably invisible, ignored? '

16 black actresses stand on the famous Cannes steps play

16 black actresses stand on the famous Cannes steps

(France 24)

 

The French actresses were welcomed at the top of the Palais des Festivals by Burundian singer Khadja Nin, a member of the jury of the 71st edition. The sixteen women, including Eye Haidara, Sonia Rolland and Firmine Richard, raised their fists before entering the room for the screening of the film "Burning" by Korean director Lee Chang-dong.

For this symbolic climb of stairs, they were dressed by Balmain, whose artistic director, Olivier Rousteing, is himself a man of colour and committed to diversity issues in fashion.

It was a monumental moment for black women in cinema and a great platform on which to protest racial inequalities in the film industry.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ntianu Obiora

Ntianu Obiora is the Lifestyle Editor at Pulse. She is a writer, soon-to-be published author and social media addict | Instagram @ntianu | Snapchat @nti

Top 3

1 Tips These are the 7 best countries to immigrate tobullet
2 Africa 5 things you should know about the Fulani peoplebullet
3 Health benefits of Garlic and Honeybullet

Related Articles

Lupita Nyong'O Take a look at actress' magical Cannes wardrobe
Cannes 5 dresses making tongues wag at film festival
Cannes Film Festival 2017 Rihanna debuts her Chopard Collaboration alongside an iconic look
Cannes Film Festival 2017 See celebrities' dazzling red carpet looks
Cannes Six red carpet looks that turned heads at film festival

Travel, Arts & Culture

Dates: the fruit of the holy month
Ramadan Dates: the fruit of the holy month
7 mercury poisoning symptoms that are honestly kind of terrifying
Girl Smarts 7 mercury poisoning symptoms that are honestly kind of terrifying
Turn your cocoyam into fufu with this simple recipe
Food Recipe Turn your cocoyam into fufu with this simple recipe
What to know when travelling to a Muslim country
Ramadan What to know when travelling to a Muslim country