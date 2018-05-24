Author speaks at Harvard class day

Home > Lifestyle > Food Travel Arts Culture >

Adichie talked about leadership and told the students to "bend toward the side of truth."

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie was selected by Harvard University's graduates to speak at the school's annual pre-commencement Class Day festivities.

Speaking on Wednesday, May 23, 2018, Adichie talked about leadership and told the students to "bend toward the side of truth."

The Harvard College Senior Class Committee has invited a guest speaker for Class Day since 1968.

Ngozi Adichie was recently honoured with an honorary degree from the prestigious Duke University. Chimamanda was among the few recipients of the honorary degree from the university and they were all described as people making changes in the world in very extensive ways.

"Few writers have captured the challenges of immigrants and others navigating those changes as Adichie,” the university said.

The Nigerian-born writer is known for novels including "Purple Hibiscus," and "Half of a Yellow Sun."

