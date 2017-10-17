Art :  6 great art exhibitions you don't want to miss in November

November is going to be a great month for art enthusiasts in Nigeria.

Below are some art, film, book and poetry festivals you do not want to miss in November.

1. Lagos International Poetry festival

This year's edition of the Lagos International Poetry Festival themed 'Bridges From Walls' will hold from November 1 - 5 at Freedom Park, Lagos Island.

2. Ake Arts and Book Festival

From Wednesday, November 15 to Sunday, November 19, 2017, book lovers will witness the Ake festival.

3. Lagos Book and Art Festival

Focusing on the theme: ERUPTIONS: Global FRACTURES & Collective Humanism, the festival will hold on November 6-12 at the Freedom Park, Lagos.

The pre-festival events hold November 6-8, 2017, at various venues, while the main festival is November 9-12, 2017.

The 2017 festival is “dedicated to the Poet laureate, Professor Niyi Osundare, who has influenced a generation of younger poets and writers, helping them to find their voice and developing their own styles.

4. Art X

The art fair will feature over 60 artists from 14 countries across Africa and the Diaspora. This fair will take place at the Civic Centre in Victoria Island from November 3 -5 2017.

Art X Lagos is the premier international art fair in West Africa, which is committed to increasing the visibility of Africa’s most innovative artists and widening Nigeria’s connection to the contemporary art scene across Africa internationally.

5. African Culture and Design Festival

The International Federation of Interior Architects and the World Design Congress will be hosting the African Culture and Design Festival 2017.

Dates are yet to be announced but the event will be held in November.

6. Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF)

An International Film Festival for Africans which includes both local and international professionals filmmakers and more.

The event was put in place to bring together all in the film and entertainment industry with the purpose of improving and developing the film industry in Nigeria and Africa.

The 7th Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) will hold on the 13 – 18 of November in various locations in Lagos, Nigeria and will feature other exciting programs, conferences, seminars and workshops.