An Instagrammers guide to documenting travel experiences

Love to travel and document your experiences? Well, Instagram should be your best friend.

It has been six years since this photo-sharing app snatched our spare time and it already has more than 500 million active users sharing an average of 80 million photos a day.

Iyake..... #oyostate #oyo #oyostatetourism A post shared by Omotolani Odumade (@thatgaltolani) on Sep 3, 2017 at 11:03am PDT

Clearly, people have an appetite for imagery, and it’s influencing their travel decisions.

You too can become a travel blogger on Instagram, all you have to do is follow these steps.

1. Take the rarest photos ever

Don't join the bandwagon and take shots everyone is taking. You want your pictures to be rare and special.

Try a really crazy pose or take a shot from an angle nobody has tried before.

2. Make it look like you're having fun

Even if you are not! People do not want to follow or like photos of you looking like you could kill someone.

The goal of travelling is to have fun, appreciate new cultures and traditions and meet new people.

3. Photos with the locals are super important

Hello World! Posing for the camera on our Elephant tree like A post shared by Omotolani Odumade (@thatgaltolani) on Sep 21, 2017 at 1:46am PDT

Do not forget the locals! Colour bright pictures of the local people would go a long way.

Try as much as possible not to portray them in a bad light.

4. Photos with your travel group and host

Go happy photos of travel group and host is a plus.

5. Do dangerous things

Please don't dive from a cliff! Dangerous as in taking a shot on the edge of a cliff.