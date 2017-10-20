An Instagrammers guide to documenting travel experiences

You too can become a travel blogger on Instagram, all you have to do is follow these steps.
It has been six years since this photo-sharing app snatched our spare time and it already has more than 500 million active users sharing an average of 80 million photos a day.
Clearly, people have an appetite for imagery, and it’s influencing their travel decisions.
"He is credited in history for video recording Mr. George Eastman as Mr. Eastman revealed his new invention of the video camera to the world." #Iseko #isekolife #isekotraveldiaries #themostinterestingmanintheworld #mostinterestingmanintheworld #selfproclaimed #relaxitsajoke #lol #kenya #beach #selfportrait #chief #doyoutravel #passionpassport #travelgram #travel #worktotravel #happiness #wander #nigerian #traveldiaries #worldtravel #worldtravelpics #worldtraveler #beardgang #photobomber #gq #photooftheday #photography @weworktotravel @nigerianstraveltoo @travelnoire @travelgram
Don't join the bandwagon and take shots everyone is taking. You want your pictures to be rare and special.
Try a really crazy pose or take a shot from an angle nobody has tried before.
Splash @yagazieemezi #emo#44O7###emo#44O7###emo#44O7## "I've been in one too many situations of marinating my crotch in animal poop water. First turtles, now this. But it's always a great experience. It was humbling to be present with creatures so large, pure, gentle and undeserving of the world we have turned their home into. These babies are lucky and will hopefully live out their long lives without experiencing the labor and abuse their mothers did. - the submerged 11 month old later tried to squish me against some rocks. She was 'playing' they said #emo#8J+ZhA==## #okayo #heavyassbaby #thailand #chiangmai #travel" #tripzapp #nigeriantraveller #travel #explore #wanderlust #touristlife #travelcurator #travelblog #instatravel
Even if you are not! People do not want to follow or like photos of you looking like you could kill someone.
The goal of travelling is to have fun, appreciate new cultures and traditions and meet new people.
Do not forget the locals! Colour bright pictures of the local people would go a long way.
Try as much as possible not to portray them in a bad light.
By far the coolest kids in school. || School boy posing at the primary school of the ancient Idanre settlement. #backoftheclassgang #koolkids #hillsandwaterfalls #partyonthehill #TripZapp #tripzapptours #idanre #ondostate #nigeriantraveller #travel #explore #wanderlust #touristlife #travelcurator #travelblog #nigeriantourism #explorenigeria @tournigeria @samsungmobileng
Go happy photos of travel group and host is a plus.
Please don't dive from a cliff! Dangerous as in taking a shot on the edge of a cliff.